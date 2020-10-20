Left Menu
Development News Edition

ACC shares close with 1 pc gain after earnings announcement

The company on Monday reported a 20.25 per cent increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 363.85 crore for the third quarter ended September 30. The company, which follows January-December financial year, had posted a profit of Rs 302.56 crore in the same quarter a year ago, ACC said in a BSE filing.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-10-2020 16:53 IST | Created: 20-10-2020 16:53 IST
ACC shares close with 1 pc gain after earnings announcement

Shares of cement maker ACC closed with 1 per cent gain on Tuesday after the company reported a 20.25 per cent increase in consolidated net profit for the quarter ended September 30. The stock closed at Rs 1,578.85, a gain of 1.03 per cent on the BSE. During the day, it jumped 3.78 per cent to Rs 1,622 -- its 52-week high.

On the NSE, it closed 0.95 per cent up at Rs 1,577.50. The company on Monday reported a 20.25 per cent increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 363.85 crore for the third quarter ended September 30.

The company, which follows January-December financial year, had posted a profit of Rs 302.56 crore in the same quarter a year ago, ACC said in a BSE filing. Its total revenue from operations was marginally up to Rs 3,537.31 crore during the quarter under review as against Rs 3,528.31 crore in the year-ago period.

ACC Managing Director and CEO Sridhar Balakrishnan said its "volumes and sales have bounced back to prior-year levels. Our efficiency and cost reduction plans have helped drive significant margin expansion during the quarter"..

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3 cast revealed, presence of several heroes will surprise viewers

Kenya: KNEC postpones Grade 4 and Class 8 tests to celebrate Mashujaa Day

Cubans risk collapsing homes as state struggles to tackle housing woes

Will Attack on Titan Season 4 be out in December? Official synopsis, other details revealed

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Housing for all is our priority: Karnataka CM

Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Tuesday said the priority of his government is housing for all in a phased manner. Hakku Patra ownership certificate will be handed over at the doorstep.No one should pay the middlemen and if anyo...

Finland's national carrier cuts over 10% of workforce

Finlands national carrier said Tuesday it will cut 700 jobs - over 10 of its workforce - by the end of March next year due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on global travel. Finnair, which is heavily focused on flights from Europe to ...

Rise in home isolation cases again; pollution, festive season could be factors, say experts

The number of COVID-19 patients under home isolation in Delhi has steadily increased by a margin of 1,804 in the last six days, with experts saying that opening of cinema halls, pollution and greater public activity in the festive season co...

China takes note of Australia joining Malabar naval drills

China on Tuesday said it has taken note of Indias announcement that Australia will join the annual Malabar naval exercises along with the US and Japan, underlining that military cooperation should be conducive to regional peace and stabilit...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020