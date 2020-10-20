Rallis India shares decline over 4 pc after earnings disappointment

Left Menu
Shares of Rallis India, a subsidiary of Tata Chemicals, on Tuesday tanked over 4 per cent after the company posted a 2 per cent decline in consolidated profit after tax (after exceptional items) during the September 2020 quarter.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-10-2020 16:57 IST | Created: 20-10-2020 16:57 IST
Shares of Rallis India, a subsidiary of Tata Chemicals, on Tuesday tanked over 4 per cent after the company posted a 2 per cent decline in consolidated profit after tax (after exceptional items) during the September 2020 quarter. The stock tanked 4.22 per cent to close at Rs 261.85 on the BSE. During the day, it plunged 5.37 per cent to Rs 258.70.

On the NSE, it dropped 3.95 per cent to close at Rs 262.60. Rallis India on Monday posted a 2 per cent decline in consolidated profit after tax (after exceptional items) to Rs 83 crore during the September 2020 quarter.

The company's profit after tax stood at Rs 85 crore during the corresponding period of 2019-20, Rallis India said in a statement. The firm's consolidated revenue fell 3 per cent during July-September 2020 to Rs 725 crore, compared with Rs 749 crore in the year-ago period.

Rallis India Managing Director and CEO Sanjiv Lal said, "Gradual return to normalcy and a good monsoon season have led to a favourable momentum for agricultural activities." PTI SUM ANS ANS.

