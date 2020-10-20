Left Menu
Development News Edition

FEATURE-Community oven serves up meals, and dignity, in blast-hit Beirut

By Ban Barkawi AMMAN, Oct 20 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - When a huge blast tore through Beirut on Aug. 4, Rawda Mazloum decided to move the giant oven she was using to cook for refugees in the Bekaa Valley to assist residents of the devastated capital. Today, the stove that has helped feed thousands of refugees and rehabilitate former fighters as part of a community cooking project, sits in a relief centre in Beirut and provides hot meals to people left homeless and destitute by the explosion.

Reuters | Updated: 20-10-2020 17:02 IST | Created: 20-10-2020 17:02 IST
FEATURE-Community oven serves up meals, and dignity, in blast-hit Beirut

By Ban Barkawi AMMAN, Oct 20 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - When a huge blast tore through Beirut on Aug. 4, Rawda Mazloum decided to move the giant oven she was using to cook for refugees in the Bekaa Valley to assist residents of the devastated capital.

Today, the stove that has helped feed thousands of refugees and rehabilitate former fighters as part of a community cooking project, sits in a relief centre in Beirut and provides hot meals to people left homeless and destitute by the explosion. "When the blast happened, I decided to prepare quick meals and pastries. We took boxes of water and masks and went to the site of the blast," said Mazloum, a refugee from Syria who has been in Lebanon since 2014.

"Beirut has given me so much, I feel it's personal to me. It felt good to be able to offer them something," she told the Thomson Reuters Foundation. Mazloum, 43, had been leading the preparation of meals for about 50 refugee and host community families through the Great Oven project, which encourages marginalised communities to cook together.

The elaborately painted two-tonne oven - which requires a crane to be transported - ended up under Mazloum's stewardship in the eastern Bekaa Valley in March, when the coronavirus dealt another blow to Lebanon's battered economy. Launched by Spanish-Irish chef James Gomez Thompson and Lebanese news producer Nour Matraji almost two years ago, the Great Oven initiative set out to help reintegrate former fighters and young militants in the northern city of Tripoli.

Sectarian violence still flares up in and around the city 30 years after the end of Lebanon's civil war, but the project has brought together old rivals, including former prisoners, to learn new skills and foster community ties. "We were trying to think of anything creative that they can also develop as a skill," Matraji said.

"They need to self-sustain... so we came with the oven, we train, we teach. We also link them up with the food donors so we make sure they're getting a steady flow of free ingredients," she added. 'INHERENT DIGNITY'

The blast in Beirut port, which killed about 200 people and left 300,000 people homeless, exacerbated Lebanon's difficulties amid a financial crisis that has sharply devalued its currency and pushed half the population into poverty. Dozens of other grassroots initiatives have sprung up to help those affected by the explosion, offering aid to rebuild ruined homes and provide emergency shelter and food.

As donor fatigue sets in globally during the COVID-19 pandemic, Thompson said the oven project embraced a more sustainable way of helping people in need. "(There's an) inherent dignity in being able to cook for themselves rather than having to constantly depend on handouts and that way they become agents of their own rehabilitation and their own food security," he said.

Close to where the oven is parked, Thompson and Matraji have set up a makeshift prep kitchen at the Ballroom Blitz, a Beirut nightclub put out of action by the blast. Where the dancefloor used to be, they prepare meals with dozens of volunteers and some of their project beneficiaries from Tripoli, including a former fighter who is now employed as a full-time chef and artist for the project.

The day's menu depends on what ingredients arrive in the kitchen from their food donor partners. It could be Thai rice one day, aubergine with pasta another, or their signature mac and cheese. With four more ovens now in the process of being decorated, the space has morphed into an art hub, with DJs frequently stopping by to play music as the team trains the next cohort of oven painters and cooks.

Until now, the project has been funded by Thompson but will eventually operate through sponsorship, with an endorsement to build and decorate an oven costing about $10,000. In the meantime, Thompson and Matraji are fundraising to install 10 ovens in the worst-hit areas of the blast radius by the end of the year. Tripoli and Bekaa will also get their ovens back - this time with a view to making them permanent.

Beyond Lebanon, the project is generating interest in Venezuela to help rehabilitate former drug cartel members, Thompson said. "I could also go to inner city gangs in London, in LA, in New York and say 'you guys don't have a community centre anymore, well why don't we build one around a massive oven'," Thompson said.

"Then we make it beautiful so they take ownership of it and it belongs to them."

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3 cast revealed, presence of several heroes will surprise viewers

Kenya: KNEC postpones Grade 4 and Class 8 tests to celebrate Mashujaa Day

Cubans risk collapsing homes as state struggles to tackle housing woes

Will Attack on Titan Season 4 be out in December? Official synopsis, other details revealed

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

(Eds: Adding word) Daily oxygen production capacity rose from 5,913 MT in April to 6,862 MT in Sept. Will increase to 7,191 MT by Oct end: Health Ministry. PTI PLB UZMNSD

Eds Adding word Daily oxygen production capacity rose from 5,913 MT in April to 6,862 MT in Sept. Will increase to 7,191 MT by Oct end Health Ministry. PTI PLB UZMNSD...

Outbound COVID testing launched at Heathrow to unlock routes

Rapid outbound COVID-19 testing for passengers has been launched at Londons Heathrow Airport, designed to return results in an hour, in an effort to re-open restricted routes and boost traffic for airlines. The tests were launched on Tuesda...

Housing for all is our priority: Karnataka CM

Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Tuesday said the priority of his government is housing for all in a phased manner. Hakku Patra ownership certificate will be handed over at the doorstep.No one should pay the middlemen and if anyo...

Finland's national carrier cuts over 10% of workforce

Finlands national carrier said Tuesday it will cut 700 jobs - over 10 of its workforce - by the end of March next year due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on global travel. Finnair, which is heavily focused on flights from Europe to ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020