Left Menu
Development News Edition

"Extremely damaging" no deal in Brexit trade talks would cut Bentley's profits

"It would be extremely damaging," Chief Executive Adrian Hallmark told Reuters on Tuesday. "If you took the duties on components, 45% of the bits we buy in, and the 10% tariff on cars, worst-case scenario, it would take out a significant percentage of our profits," he said.

Reuters | Updated: 20-10-2020 17:17 IST | Created: 20-10-2020 17:17 IST
"Extremely damaging" no deal in Brexit trade talks would cut Bentley's profits

Failure to strike a Brexit trade deal with the EU would be "extremely damaging" and cut profits by up to a quarter at carmaker Bentley, its boss told Reuters, as the government urges firms to plan for potential disruption. Britain said on Monday there was still no basis for talks with Brussels to resume, just over two months before free and unfettered trade is due to end, leading to possible tariffs, customs checks and long delays for imports and exports.

The Volkswagen-owned luxury brand has spent millions to prepare, including stockpiling, switching ports and a provisional air freight contract, but warned on failure to find an agreement. "It would be extremely damaging," Chief Executive Adrian Hallmark told Reuters on Tuesday.

"If you took the duties on components, 45% of the bits we buy in, and the 10% tariff on cars, worst-case scenario, it would take out a significant percentage of our profits," he said. "(It) would probably cost us 20% to 25%." After a 288 million euro (263 million pound) operating loss in 2018, the firm returned to the black in 2019 with a 65 million euro profit following a turnaround plan with record sales of 11,006 vehicles.

Disruption between Britain, the world's sixth-biggest economy, and the EU, the largest trading bloc, would come on top of the hit caused by COVID-19, which prompted Bentley to stop production between mid-March and early May. Output has neared full capacity since mid-September, as distancing measures in the factory are enforced, and the firm has seen a strong bounceback in major markets such as China.

"In August, September, October, we've been running at about 20-25% above the pre-crisis planned level of orders ... in China," said Hallmark. There have been smaller increases in Europe and the U.S. and flat levels in Britain, South Asia and the Middle East.

"They didn't close China down," he said. "The coronavirus didn't suppress economic activity anywhere near as much as we put the brakes on and the fundamentals have been strong."

Also Read: Kotti Srikanth, Owner of The Diamond Store by Chandubhai (A unit of Hallmark Jewellers) achieves The New Guinness World Record for Most Diamonds Set in One Ring

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3 cast revealed, presence of several heroes will surprise viewers

Kenya: KNEC postpones Grade 4 and Class 8 tests to celebrate Mashujaa Day

Cubans risk collapsing homes as state struggles to tackle housing woes

Will Attack on Titan Season 4 be out in December? Official synopsis, other details revealed

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Rain delays Maha cane crushing season: Sugar units assn chief

Heavy rains recently in several parts of Maharashtras cane belt will result in a delay in crushing by sugar factories, a senior functionary of a federation of these units said on Tuesday. Maharashtra State Cooperative Sugar Factories Federa...

(Eds: Adding word) Daily oxygen production capacity rose from 5,913 MT in April to 6,862 MT in Sept. Will increase to 7,191 MT by Oct end: Health Ministry. PTI PLB UZMNSD

Eds Adding word Daily oxygen production capacity rose from 5,913 MT in April to 6,862 MT in Sept. Will increase to 7,191 MT by Oct end Health Ministry. PTI PLB UZMNSD...

Outbound COVID testing launched at Heathrow to unlock routes

Rapid outbound COVID-19 testing for passengers has been launched at Londons Heathrow Airport, designed to return results in an hour, in an effort to re-open restricted routes and boost traffic for airlines. The tests were launched on Tuesda...

Housing for all is our priority: Karnataka CM

Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Tuesday said the priority of his government is housing for all in a phased manner. Hakku Patra ownership certificate will be handed over at the doorstep.No one should pay the middlemen and if anyo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020