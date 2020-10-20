Left Menu
Development News Edition

HUL returns to pre-COVID level, signals revival of demand; Q2 Net up 8.6% at Rs 1,974 cr

Consolidated net profit rose 8.6 per cent to Rs 1,974 crore in July-September while revenue from the sale of products was up 13.7 per cent at Rs 11,510 crore, the company said in a regulatory filing. Food and refreshment business saw nearly 83 per cent jump while home care and beauty and personal care segments were almost near the pre-COVID levels.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-10-2020 19:04 IST | Created: 20-10-2020 19:04 IST
HUL returns to pre-COVID level, signals revival of demand; Q2 Net up 8.6% at Rs 1,974 cr

Hindustan Unilever Ltd, India's largest personal care product maker, on Tuesday reported a better-than-expected increase in its September quarter net profit and revenues, signalling a revival of demand following the world's biggest lockdown. Consolidated net profit rose 8.6 per cent to Rs 1,974 crore in July-September while revenue from the sale of products was up 13.7 per cent at Rs 11,510 crore, the company said in a regulatory filing.

Food and refreshment business saw nearly 83 per cent jump while home care and beauty and personal care segments were almost near the pre-COVID levels. HUL, the maker of popular brands such as Rin, Dove, Lux, Lifebuoy, said the worst is behind and is “cautiously optimistic” on-demand recovery.

Indian economy had seen an unprecedented 23.9 per cent contraction during April-June as the lockdown imposed to curb the spread of coronavirus pummelled demand and investment. While addressing a post earning call, HUL CFO Srinivas Phatak said, "The worst is behind us and the business is clearly picking up momentum. And therefore, I think what we want to call out is cautious optimism.

HUL got a major boost in its Q2 topline with the inclusion of GlaxoSmithKline Consumer Healthcare's health drink brands such as Horlicks, which performed well as immunity-boosting products are much in demand during the pandemic. "... during the quarter, on a reported basis, our growth is 16 per cent which is including Horlicks. If you remove Horlicks and just to talk about our base business on a like-for-like basis, excluding M&A, our growth is 3 per cent,” said Phatak.

It is actually a significant step up on a sequential basis in growth, he added. HUL CMD Sanjiv Mehta said, "Our operations and service levels are now back to pre-COVID levels and we have accelerated the pace of digitising our operations under the ‘Re-imagine HUL’ agenda.” "… there is very clearly an improvement that is happening between the June quarter and the September quarter,” he said.

The economic outlook has improved given the various initiatives taken by the government and the Reserve Bank of India. "In our sector, rural markets have been resilient but the demand in urban India especially in metropolitan cities has been muted. We believe that the worst is behind us and we are cautiously optimistic on-demand recovery,” Mehta added. HUL’s total expenses were at Rs 9,054 crore in Q2/FY2020-21 as against Rs 7,885 crore, up 14.82 per cent. For the first half of this fiscal, HUL’s net profit was up 7.14 per cent to Rs 3,871 crore against Rs 3,613 crore in the corresponding April-September period of the last fiscal. Its revenue was up 9.69 per cent to Rs 22,080 crore in the first half compared to Rs 20,128 crore in April-September last fiscal.

During the second quarter of 2020-21, HUL’s revenue from the home care segment was down 1.54 per cent to Rs 3,318 crore against Rs 3,370 crore of Q2/FY2019-20 as consumption of laundry has been adversely impacted due to confined living. Moreover, in the fabric wash, HUL has reduced prices to pass on the benefit of lower commodity costs to consumers. Revenue from Beauty & Personal Care was also marginally down at Rs 4,550 crore as against Rs 4,580 crore.

HUL’s essential part of Skin Care saw a pickup in demand, ‘winter portfolio sell-in’ was impacted due to muted trade sentiment and liquidity constraints. “Skin Cleansing grew in double digits on the back of a very strong performance in ‘Lifebuoy’ and good delivery in ‘Lux’. Hand sanitisers and handwash segments continue to gain penetration and have delivered robust growths. Oral care grew in double digits with accelerated momentum in ‘Close Up’. Hair Care also grew in double digits," said HUL. Its Food & Refreshment was up 82.94 per cent to Rs 3,379 crore as against Rs 1,847 crore of the corresponding period, helped by double-digit growth in segments as foods, tea and coffee as the in-home consumption’ was on the rise.

"Performance of our nutrition business was competitive and disrupted supply lines are now fully restored. In the quarter, we expanded ‘Boost’ nationally with the narrative of ‘Play a bigger game’ and launched a special film on ‘Horlicks’ to celebrate the deeper meaning of growth that stems from courage and confidence," said HUL. However, its out-of-home consumption continued to be impacted though there was a sequential improvement in segments such as ice creams, foods solutions and vending businesses.

Revenue from "other" segment, which includes exports, infant and feminine care was up 41.55 per cent to Rs 436 crore, compared to Rs 308 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago. Meanwhile, in a separate filing, HUL said its board in a meeting held on Tuesday declared an interim dividend of Rs 14.00 per equity share of the face value of Re. 1/- each for FY 2020-21. Shares of HUL settled at Rs 2,172.10 on BSE, down 0.31 per cent from the previous close.

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3 cast revealed, presence of several heroes will surprise viewers

Kenya: KNEC postpones Grade 4 and Class 8 tests to celebrate Mashujaa Day

Cubans risk collapsing homes as state struggles to tackle housing woes

Will Attack on Titan Season 4 be out in December? Official synopsis, other details revealed

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Sushant's fmr aide moves HC, accuses NCB of illegal detention

Dipesh Sawant, former domestic help of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, has filed a petition in the Bombay High Court alleging he was illegally detained by the Narcotics Control Bureau NCB before being produced in a local court. Sawant in h...

Delhi opt to bat against KXIP, fit again Pant returns

Delhi Capitals won the toss and opted to bat against Kings XI Punjab in an IPL match here on TuesdayDelhi made three changes by bringing in a fit-again Rishabh Pant, Shimron Hetmyer and Daniel SamsKXIP replaced Chris Jordan with Jimmy Neesh...

Court dismisses bail plea of scribe Rajeev Sharma in espionage case

New Delhi, Oct 20 PTI&#160;A Delhi court has dimissed the bail application of freelance journalist Rajeev Sharma, arrested in an espionage case under the Official Secrets Act. Additional Sessions Judge Dharmender Rana&#160;denied the relief...

CBI takes over investigation from Lucknow police into allegations of TRP manipulation after registering FIR: Officials.

CBI takes over investigation from Lucknow police into allegations of TRP manipulation after registering FIR Officials....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020