Congress's welfare focus stands apart from BJP's 'false promises', says Chandigarh candidate Manish Tewari

The Congress' Chandigarh Lok Sabha candidate, Manish Tewari, Tuesday said unlike the BJP's ''jumlas'' (rhetoric), his party's vision is welfare-centric, touching all sections of the society including youth, women, workers and farmers.

After the completion of the third phase of polling, it is now more than clear that the BJP has already been ''cleansed out'' and the formal announcement will be made on June 4 once the votes are counted, he claimed.

''The writing is on the wall that the BJP is on the way out,'' he said.

Interacting with the residents, businessmen, traders, shopkeepers, government and the private employees during his 'padyatra' in Sector 35 here, Tewari spelt out some of the ''guarantees'' the Congress has promised for the people of the country, particularly relating to providing jobs to the unemployed and regular monthly monetary assistance to the poor families.

He claimed that unemployment in the country right now is the ''highest'' in 45 years.

Under the 'pehli naukri pakki' (first guaranteed job) scheme, every fresh graduate and diploma holder across the country will get a one-year apprenticeship with a guaranteed income of Rs 1 lakh, said the former Union minister.

''With 70 crore unemployed people in the country, only such radical and revolutionary measures can help,'' he said.

Tewari said every poor family across the country will receive Rs 8,500 per month.

''The amount will be directly deposited in the bank account of an eldest lady member,'' he said.

Only such measures where the benefit is target-oriented can help in providing relief to people, he said.

''During the last 10 years, the people have only seen backbreaking price rise and widespread unemployment and the BJP still does not have anything to offer to ameliorate the suffering of people, other than deliver 'jumla after jumla','' he said.

Polling for the lone Chandigarh Lok Sabha seat will be held in the last phase on June 1.

