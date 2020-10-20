UP planning to enlarge ambit of Ayushman Bharat scheme

Left Menu
The Uttar Pradesh government is planning to enlarge the ambit of Ayushman Bharat scheme to include the beneficiaries of the National Food Security Act too in the state. For this, the selection of beneficiaries of the scheme is being considered on the basis of the National Food Security Act," he said.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 20-10-2020 23:40 IST | Created: 20-10-2020 23:40 IST
The Uttar Pradesh government is planning to enlarge the ambit of Ayushman Bharat scheme to include the beneficiaries of the National Food Security Act too in the state. With the inclusion of the NFSA beneficiaries in the Ayushman Bharat Yojna or the Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana, over 14 crore people of the state or over 59 percent of its total population of 23.7 crore would be benefitted from the health scheme, said a government spokesperson.

"The State government is seriously considering to increase the ambit of Ayushman Bharat scheme. For this, the selection of beneficiaries of the scheme is being considered on the basis of the National Food Security Act," he said. He said after making the NFSA the basis for selection of Ayushman Bharat scheme beneficiaries, the beneficiaries of other schemes too will also become eligible for it.

This will increase the number of eligible beneficiary families to 3.58 crore under the Ayushman Bharat scheme in the state and about 14 crore people will be able to benefit from it, he said. Under the Ayushman Bharat Scheme, the beneficiary is selected on the basis of social, economic and ethnic census-2011.

He said Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath while instructing to expedite the process of making Golden Card under the Ayushman Bharat Scheme, said every eligible family should get it. The CM also instructed district magistrates for regular review and monitoring of the implementation of the scheme, adding there should be no delay in payment of hospitals listed under the Ayushman Bharat Scheme.

