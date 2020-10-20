Left Menu
Development News Edition

Two BVOs among 9 men booked for embezzlement in establishing sheep units in J-K's Poonch

The ACB registered a case against Naresh Kumar Dutta, former block veterinary officer (BVO) of Mendhar; B C Sharma, then BVO; Junaid Hussain, Mohd Zabir Hussain, Mansoor Ali Khan, Sajaad Ahmed (all employees of the sheep husbandry department), Mohd Sadiq, Mafooz Ahmed, Liaqat Hayat, Mohd Saleem, Mohd Bashir (driver) and others, they said. During the verification conducted by ACB into the complaint lodged by Dr K H Shah, Veterinary Assistant Surgeon, Mendhar alleging therein of not establishing even a single sheep unit under the Tribal Sub Plan (TSP) scheme against 46 sanctioned units during 2011-2012 amounting to Rs 4,79,136, they added.

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 20-10-2020 23:43 IST | Created: 20-10-2020 23:43 IST
Two BVOs among 9 men booked for embezzlement in establishing sheep units in J-K's Poonch

Two block veterinary officers (BVOs) were among nine people booked by the Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) for alleged embezzlement of the subsidy component for establishing 46 sheep units by manipulating the records of the district sheep husbandry officer (DSHO) in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir, its officials said on Tuesday. The ACB registered a case against Naresh Kumar Dutta, former block veterinary officer (BVO) of Mendhar; B C Sharma, then BVO; Junaid Hussain, Mohd Zabir Hussain, Mansoor Ali Khan, Sajaad Ahmed (all employees of the sheep husbandry department), Mohd Sadiq, Mafooz Ahmed, Liaqat Hayat, Mohd Saleem, Mohd Bashir (driver) and others, they said.

During the verification conducted by ACB into the complaint lodged by Dr K H Shah, Veterinary Assistant Surgeon, Mendhar alleging therein of not establishing even a single sheep unit under the Tribal Sub Plan (TSP) scheme against 46 sanctioned units during 2011-2012 amounting to Rs 4,79,136, they added. Former BVO Dutta, by abusing his official position and in a well-knit conspiracy with Junaid Hussain, Mohd Zabir Hussain, Mansoor Ali Khan and Sajaad Ahmed and Mohd. Sadiq misappropriated and embezzled the subsidy component to the tune of Rs 2.50 lakh for or establishing 26 sheep units by manipulating the record, contrary to rules in 2012-13, they said.

Similarly, the remaining amount of Rs 2,19,136 as subsidy component including insurance part for establishing 20 sheep units was misappropriated and embezzled by BVO B C Sharma, by abusing his official position and in connivance with Mafooz Ahmed, Liaqat Hayat, Mohd Saleem and Mohd Bashir (driver) in 2013-14, they said. As such, the total amount of Rs 4,69,136 has been misappropriated by the above mentioned public servants and others for the year 2012-13 and 2013-14 which ultimately resulted into a loss to the state exchequer.

On the prima facie establishment of the allegations, a formal case has been registered against the above named persons and investigation taken up, they said. Further investigation of the case is going on.

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3 cast revealed, presence of several heroes will surprise viewers

Kenya: KNEC postpones Grade 4 and Class 8 tests to celebrate Mashujaa Day

Will Attack on Titan Season 4 be out in December? Official synopsis, other details revealed

One Piece Chapter 993: Cover page on Lola & Gotti’s wedding, more leaked spoilers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Senate leader McConnell said "would consider" larger coronavirus deal

Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell said on Tuesday the U.S. Senate would consider a larger coronavirus package if a deal is reached between President Donald Trump and House Democratic Speaker Nancy Pelosi.Im aware that discussions con...

U.S. welcomes Russian offer to freeze warheads totals to extend nuclear pact by a year

The last U.S.-Russia strategic nuclear arms control pact gained momentum toward a one-year extension on Tuesday as Washington welcomed a proposal by Moscow to prolong it if both sides agreed to freeze their stocks of all nuclear warheads fo...

UN chief asks for maximum restraint in Gulf region

New York US, October 20 ANIXinhua UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Tuesday called on Yemeni parties to agree on a joint declaration on a nationwide cease-fire, economic and humanitarian measures and the resumption of the political p...

Ivory Coast President Ouattara pledges big investment if re-elected

Ivory Coast President Alassane Ouattara will launch a 62 trillion CFA francs 112 billion investment plan over five years in the West African nation if re-elected on Oct. 31, a senior aide told business leaders on Tuesday. The plan, from 202...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020