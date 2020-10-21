Left Menu
EU's Barnier says trade deal with UK "within reach"

Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 21-10-2020 13:27 IST | Created: 21-10-2020 13:27 IST
The European Union's Brexit negotiator said on Wednesday that a new trade deal with Britain was "within reach" if both sides work hard to overcome the sticking points in the coming days.

"An agreement is within reach if both sides are willing to work constructively, compromise and working to make progress on the basis of legal texts and if we are able in the coming days to resolve the sticking points," Michel Barnier said.

"Time is of essence... Along with our British counterparts, we must find solutions to the most difficult areas."

