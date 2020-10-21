Left Menu
Cathay Pacific cuts 8,500 jobs, shutters regional airline

Hong Kong airline Cathay Pacific Airways said Wednesday it would cut 8,500 jobs and shut a regional airline as it grapples with the plunge in air travel due to the pandemic.

PTI | Hong Kong | Updated: 21-10-2020 14:05 IST | Created: 21-10-2020 13:54 IST
Hong Kong airline Cathay Pacific Airways said Wednesday it would cut 8,500 jobs and shut a regional airline as it grapples with the plunge in air travel due to the pandemic. About 5,300 employees based in Hong Kong and another 600 elsewhere will likely lose their jobs, and 2,600 unfilled positions will be cut. The cuts are about 24 percent of the company's workforce, Cathay Pacific said in a statement.

"The global pandemic continues to have a devastating impact on aviation and the hard truth is we must fundamentally restructure the group to survive," Cathay Pacific CEO Augustus Tang said in a statement. "We have to do this to protect as many jobs as possible, and meet our responsibilities to the Hong Kong aviation hub and our customers," Tang said.

The company said it will also shut down Cathay Dragon, its regional airline unit, with operations ceasing from Wednesday. It will seek regulatory approval for most of the routes to be operated by Cathay Pacific and its budget airlines subsidiary HK Express. The restructuring is aimed at reducing Cathay Pacific's cash burn to 500 million Hong Kong dollars (USD 64.5 million) a month, from about 1.5 billion Hong Kong dollars (USD 193.5 million) to 2 billion Hong Kong (USD 258 million) dollars a month currently, the company said.

The plan will cost about 2.2 billion Hong Kong dollars (USD 283.8 million), it said. Executive pay cuts will continue throughout 2021 and there will be no pay increments for 2021 nor bonuses for this year for all Hong Kong employees, Cathay Pacific said. Ground staff will be offered a voluntary leave plan in the first half of next year.

In a news conference, Cathay Pacific Airways chairman Patrick Healy estimated that passenger levels will only return to pre-pandemic levels in 2024. "The future remains highly uncertain. This crisis is deeper and the road to recovery slower and more patchy than anyone thought possible just a few short months ago," he said.

Healy said Cathay Pacific is more affected than its peers as the airline is "100% reliant on cross-border travel," much of which has stopped as passengers remain wary of flying amid travel restrictions. Major destinations such as mainland China and other countries like Singapore and Thailand have temporarily closed their borders to visitors. Healy estimated that Cathay Pacific will be operating at less than 25% of capacity for the first half of 2021, and under 50% of capacity for the rest of the year as a whole. That might pick up in the second half of the year as travel constraints will hopefully ease, he said.

In June, Cathay Pacific raised 39 billion Hong Kong dollars (USD 5 billion) in a recapitalization plan that gave the city's government a stake of about 6 percent in the airline.

