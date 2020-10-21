Left Menu
Development News Edition

European stocks fall as healthcare, construction sectors drag

Most European sectors slipped, with healthcare stocks proving the biggest drag, while banking stocks were supported by rising U.S. and European government bond yields. Nestle lifted its 2020 sales forecast following a quarterly beat, but shares inched lower after early gains.

Reuters | Updated: 21-10-2020 14:22 IST | Created: 21-10-2020 14:22 IST
European stocks fall as healthcare, construction sectors drag

European shares fell for a third straight session on Wednesday, as losses in healthcare and construction stocks countered a lift from encouraging earnings from consumer giant Nestle and telecoms equipment maker Ericsson.

The pan-European STOXX 600 fell 1.0%, in sharp contrast to Asian markets and Wall Street futures that steadied on hopes of a fresh U.S. stimulus package. Most European sectors slipped, with healthcare stocks proving the biggest drag, while banking stocks were supported by rising U.S. and European government bond yields.

Nestle lifted its 2020 sales forecast following a quarterly beat, but shares inched lower after early gains. Sweden's Ericsson jumped 5.5% as higher margins and China's 5G rollout helped the company beat quarterly core earnings estimates.

"Earnings have been generally well above expectations, and guidance has been a positive surprise," said Patrick Moonen, principal strategist in the multi-asset team at NN Investment Partners. "But there are other elements that are currently at play and may have a bigger impact on the market performance than earnings."

Moonen pointed to many European countries reimposing mobility restrictions following a surge in COVID-19 cases that could weigh on fourth-quarter economic activity. The STOXX 600 has struggled to break out of a trading range since June, when it recouped a large part of the early pandemic-driven losses. The benchmark is still about 16% below its all-time high.

London markets underperformed, with the exporter-heavy FTSE 100 hit by a surge in pound after bullish Brexit comments. Vivendi rose 2.9% after the French media group reported a bigger-than-expected quarterly sales and unveiled plans to list its most-prized asset, Universal Music Group, in 2022.

Third-quarter profits for companies on the STOXX 600 are expected to drop 34.8%, according to Refinitiv data, a slight improvement from the 36.7% predicted at the start of the earnings season. Of the 29 companies that reported so far, 75.9% have topped earnings expectations.

Gold miner Centamin Plc slumped 20.7% to the bottom of STOXX 600 after cutting its 2020 production forecast. Construction companies also took a knocking, with Assa Abloy , the world's biggest lockmaker, falling 3.9% after it reported a drop in quarterly sales.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 993: Cover page on Lola & Gotti’s wedding, more leaked spoilers

Why The Grand Tour Season 4 ‘Madagascar’ episode will be delayed, know more on Season 5

Pirates of the Caribbean 6: Why Johnny Depp’s returning is doubtful, what more we know

EXCLUSIVE-AstraZeneca U.S. COVID-19 vaccine trial may resume as soon as this week -sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Tennis-Djokovic pulls out of Paris Masters with no points to win

Novak Djokovic has decided not to enter the Paris Masters because he has no points to win at the Nov. 2-8 event as he bids to retain the world number one spot come end of season, the 33-year-old Serb said.I wont play in Paris as I cant add ...

PM Modi pays tributes to martyred police personnel on Police Commemoration Day

The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi paid tributes to police personnel martyred in the line of duty on Police Commemoration Day.Police Commemoration Day is about expressing gratitude to our police personnel and their families all across I...

AI-based Digital Financial Services Platform Davinta Named a Winner at the Global 'Inclusive Fintech 50 2020' Event

Bangalore, Karnataka, India NewsVoir AI-based digital financial services platform Davinta has been named a winner at the global Inclusive Fintech 50 2020 event for driving remarkable digital financial inclusion among low income population i...

FATF needs to take hard look at Pakistan to ensure it comply with terror-related obligation: Report

The Financial Action Task Force FATF needs to take a hard and objective look at Pakistans attempts to leverage nuisance value to ensure that the country fully complies with terror financing and money laundering obligations before it can be ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020