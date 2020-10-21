Delhi airport emerges second safest globally on COVID-19-related safety protocols: DIAL

Left Menu
Delhi airport operator DIAL on Wednesday said it has been certified as the second safest aerodrome globally for effective implementation of coronavirus-related health and safety protocols. Safe Travel Barometer is a comprehensive tool to monitor traveller health and safety protocols.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-10-2020 19:04 IST | Created: 21-10-2020 19:04 IST
Delhi airport operator DIAL on Wednesday said it has been certified as the second safest aerodrome globally for effective implementation of coronavirus-related health and safety protocols. The safe travel score is an initiative by Safe Travel Barometer, which assessed more than 200 airports on their implementation of health and safety protocols during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Safe Travel Barometer is among the world's largest and most comprehensive tools to monitor traveller health and safety protocols, a release issued by DIAL said. "Close on the heels of Singapore Changi Airport, which scored 4.7 out of 5, Delhi's IGI Airport has bagged the second position in the Safe Travel Barometer's list by scoring 4.6.

"Besides, Frankfurt Airport and Chengdu Shuangliu International Airport have also secured the second position, each tied at 4.6 out of 5," the release said. The Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport in the national capital is operated by Delhi International Airport Ltd (DIAL), a consortium led by GMR.

According to the release, Delhi airport has also become the country's safest airport for various safety measures taken to help control the spread of coronavirus. "These include the launch of RT-PCR testing laboratory, implementation of touchless initiatives to enhance the passenger experience, UV-based disinfection process, and development of AIR SUVIDHA portal for easy and hassle-free arrival process of India-bound international passengers," it added.

DIAL CEO Videh Kumar Jaipuriar said it was a moment of pride that in this testing time, DIAL has been able to make exceptional accomplishment by ranking second in the world for implementing effective safety measures at the airport. Safe Travel Barometer is a comprehensive tool to monitor traveller health and safety protocols.

