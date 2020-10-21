Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sebi penalises Kirloskar Brothers Ltd promoters, others for fraud

Regulator Sebi has slapped a penalty of Rs 31 crore on Kirloskar Brothers Ltd (KBL) promoters and others for indulging in insider trading and committing fraud on public shareholders of Kirloskar Industries Ltd. Also, the entities have been barred from the capital markets for period ranging three months to six months, the regulator said in three separate orders on Tuesday. Of the total Rs 31.21 crore, they have been asked to disgorge Rs 16.6 crore of ill-gotten gains along with 4 per cent interest, and in addition a penalty of Rs 14.5 crore has been levied on them.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-10-2020 19:33 IST | Created: 21-10-2020 19:33 IST
Sebi penalises Kirloskar Brothers Ltd promoters, others for fraud

Regulator Sebi has slapped a penalty of Rs 31 crore on Kirloskar Brothers Ltd (KBL) promoters and others for indulging in insider trading and committing fraud on public shareholders of Kirloskar Industries Ltd. Also, the entities have been barred from the capital markets for period ranging three months to six months, the regulator said in three separate orders on Tuesday.

Of the total Rs 31.21 crore, they have been asked to disgorge Rs 16.6 crore of ill-gotten gains along with 4 per cent interest, and in addition a penalty of Rs 14.5 crore has been levied on them. The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) had received various complaints alleging insider trading and bad corporate governance practices in the context of KBL.

Following this, the regulator conducted investigation during the period from March 2010 to April 2011 in the matter relating to dealings in the KBL scrip to ascertain possible violation of the insider trading rules and PFUTP (Prohibition of Fraudulent and Unfair Trade Practices relating to Securities Market) norms. Investigation revealed that the promoters and directors of KBL had traded in the scrip of KBL while in possession of unpublished price sensitive information (UPSI) and got wrongfully benefitted by avoidance of losses. Besides, they had submitted incorrect declarations to KBL stating that they are not in possession of UPSI.

In addition, it was found that they committed fraud on Kirloskar Industries Ltd (KIL) and its public shareholders. The directors of KIL -- Atul Chandrakant Kirloskar, Nihal Gautam Kulkarni, A R Sathe and A N Alawani -- had induced KIL to buy shares from KBL's six promoters, thereby aided them to sell the shares of KBL to KIL at a time disadvantageous to KIL and its minority shareholders. As per Sebi, Alpana Rahul Kirloskar, Arti Atul Kirloskar, Jyotsna Gautam Kulkarni, Rahul Chandrakant Kirloskar, Atul Chandrakant Kirloskar and late Gautam Achyut Kulkarni were promoters of KBL and KIL.

All the nine entities had caused unfair treatment to the minority shareholders of KIL in a fraudulent manner and violated the provisions of PFUTP norms, the regulator said in three separate order passed on Tuesday. It further said legal representatives of late Gautam Achyut Kulkarni would disgorge the amount.

Through a separate order, the regulator has imposed a penalty of Rs 5 lakh on Kirloskar Industries Ltd for violating listing conditions. The decision to invest an amount of up to Rs 275 crore in shares of KBL, taken by the company's board in July 2010, was a fraud that was perpetrated on KIL and its shareholders. Sebi said the decision was price sensitive information, expecting to have a bearing on the performance of KIL. Hence, as per Equity Listing Agreement, KIL was required to immediately inform the stock exchanges of the decision, however it failed to comply with the norm.

In a separate order, Sebi has barred four entities -- Sanjay Kirloskar, Trustee of Kirloskar Brothers Ltd; Pratima Sanjay Kirloskar; Prakar Investments Pvt Ltd; and Karad Projects and Motors Ltd -- from the capital markets for three months for violating insider trading norms. Besides, Sanjay Kirloskar, his wife Pratima Sanjay Kirloskar and Karad Projects and Motors' total liability due to ill-gotten gains and penalty is Rs 42.7 lakh.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 993: Cover page on Lola & Gotti’s wedding, more leaked spoilers

Why The Grand Tour Season 4 ‘Madagascar’ episode will be delayed, know more on Season 5

Pirates of the Caribbean 6: Why Johnny Depp’s returning is doubtful, what more we know

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 sneak peek, release date revealed, what more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Air quality plunges to 'very poor' in parts of Faridabad, Gurgaon, Gr Noida, 'poor' in Ghaziabad

The air quality plunged to very poor category in parts of Faridabad, Gurgaon, Gautam Buddh Nagar, and Ghaziabad in the National Capital Region on Wednesday, according to a government agency. There was concentration of PM 2.5 and PM 10 pollu...

Prestige, Brigade form JV to build mall-cum-hotel project in Chennai at Rs 500 cr cost

Bengaluru-based developers Prestige and Brigade group have partnered to develop a shopping mall and a hotel in Chennai at a cost of around Rs 500 crore. The two leading developers have jointly taken 7.5 acre land on 99 year lease in Chennai...

Congo leader boosts influence with new constitutional court judges

Three constitutional court judges selected by Congos President Felix Tshisekedi were sworn in on Wednesday after months of delay, granting him greater influence over lawmaking and election issues and riling his coalition partner. The appoin...

Khadse blames Fadnavis's 'dirty politics' for quitting party

Former Maharashtra minister Eknath Khadse on Wednesday said he decided to quit the BJP and join the NCP as he realised that as long as Devendra Fadnavis was there in the saffron party, he would never get justice. He also accused Fadnavis of...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020