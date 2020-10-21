Left Menu
Development News Edition

No spl Metro services in Kolkata for Durga puja: Top official

Joshi also said special services haven't been scheduled this year, in view of the Calcutta High Court's directions that sought to avoid public gatherings outside pandals, amid the surge in COVID-19 cases in Bengal. A total of 68 trains will run along the corridor each day between October 23 and 26 at an interval of 20 minutes, as is the norm now on every Sunday, the Kolkata Metro general manager said.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 21-10-2020 19:38 IST | Created: 21-10-2020 19:38 IST
No spl Metro services in Kolkata for Durga puja: Top official

Metro services along the city's north-south corridor will be available for 12 hours from 10 am on all four Durga puja days, unlike every year when trains run late into the night for revellers, Manoj Joshi, the general manager of the rapid transit system, said on Wednesday. Joshi also said special services haven't been scheduled this year, in view of the Calcutta High Court's directions that sought to avoid public gatherings outside pandals, amid the surge in COVID-19 cases in Bengal.

A total of 68 trains will run along the corridor each day between October 23 and 26 at an interval of 20 minutes, as is the norm now on every Sunday, the Kolkata Metro general manager said. The last train would be leaving from terminal stations on both sides at 9pm, Joshi said.

"In view of honourable high court's directions, no special services have been planned. However usual Sunday schedule will be followed on Puja holidays from October 23 to October 26," he said. The high court had on Monday declared all pandals across West Bengal "no-entry zones", and said barring select members, no one will be allowed inside.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 993: Cover page on Lola & Gotti’s wedding, more leaked spoilers

Why The Grand Tour Season 4 ‘Madagascar’ episode will be delayed, know more on Season 5

Pirates of the Caribbean 6: Why Johnny Depp’s returning is doubtful, what more we know

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 sneak peek, release date revealed, what more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Nepal registers over 5,000 new COVID-19 cases

Nepal on Wednesday reported over 5,000 fresh coronavirus cases, taking the countrys caseload to 144,872, according to the Ministry of Health. The death toll from the COVID-19 climbed to 791 with 26 more fatalities in the last 24 hours, it s...

Rajasthan governor urges state universities to prepare vision document for implementing NEP-2020

Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra on Wednesday asked the state universities to prepare a vision document while keeping in mind the future requirements in higher education. Pointing that Rajasthan should become the leading state in implementi...

UK's GCHQ spy chief: We must engage business to harness cyber talent for future

The head of Britains GCHQ eavesdropping agency said on Wednesday it was seeking to engage more with business to harness top cyber talent behind programmes to accelerate world-class technology. We have a whole range of accelerator programmes...

Air quality plunges to 'very poor' in parts of Faridabad, Gurgaon, Gr Noida, 'poor' in Ghaziabad

The air quality plunged to very poor category in parts of Faridabad, Gurgaon, Gautam Buddh Nagar, and Ghaziabad in the National Capital Region on Wednesday, according to a government agency. There was concentration of PM 2.5 and PM 10 pollu...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020