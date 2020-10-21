Landslide at Indrakeeladri hill ahead of AP CM's visit

Left Menu
A possible tragedy was averted as the ghat road leading to the historic Kanaka Durga temple was closed for pilgrims in view of the official visit of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy in the afternoon. Police said the landslide happened about an hour before his arrival.

PTI | Vja | Updated: 21-10-2020 20:20 IST | Created: 21-10-2020 20:20 IST
Boulders came crashing down the Indrakeeladri hill in Vijayawada in a landslide on Wednesday causing minor injuries to three people, police said. A possible tragedy was averted as the ghat road leading to the historic Kanaka Durga temple was closed for pilgrims in view of the official visit of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy in the afternoon.

Police said the landslide happened about an hour before his arrival. A temporary tin shed erected on the hill for the ongoing Dasara Navaratri festival crashed under the impact of the landslide and three persons in the vicinity suffered injuries as stone pebbles fell on them,police said.

The incident happened close to the Media Point on the hill temple. On the auspicious Moola Nakshatram day, when the Goddess is decorated as Saraswati Devi during the Dasara festival, the Chief Minister was supposed to present silk clothes to the deity on behalf of the state government.

Police sources said he was supposed to take the ghat road to reach the temple around 4 pm and the landslide happened about an hour before his arrival. As the temple has an alternative entrance, it was used for the chief minister's visit.

Jagan arrived late following the incident and completed the formalities. He then inspected the spot where the boulders fell and directed the officials to take immediate steps for the safety of the pilgrims.

He also asked them to implement the temple master plan and directed that required funds be released immediately. Endowments Minister Velampalli Srinivas later said the chief minister promised to release Rs 70 crore for the temple development works.PTI DBV BN WELCOME BN WELCOME

