Left Menu
Development News Edition

Apollo, CEO Leon Black seek outside review on his ties with Epstein

The board committee has appointed law firm Dechert LLP to conduct the review. Black told Apollo's fund investors in a letter last week that he regretted having had links to Epstein, but denied any wrongdoing or inappropriate conduct related to his business and social relationship with Epstein.

Reuters | Updated: 21-10-2020 20:26 IST | Created: 21-10-2020 20:26 IST
Apollo, CEO Leon Black seek outside review on his ties with Epstein

Apollo Global Management Inc and its chief executive, Leon Black, have agreed to appoint outside counsel to review his ties with late financier and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, the buyout firm said on Wednesday.

At a board meeting on Tuesday, Black asked that the board's conflicts committee, made up of independent board members, retain outside counsel to conduct a "thorough review" of the information that he had shared about his relationship with Epstein, Apollo said in a regulatory filing. The board committee has appointed law firm Dechert LLP to conduct the review.

Black told Apollo's fund investors in a letter last week that he regretted having had links to Epstein, but denied any wrongdoing or inappropriate conduct related to his business and social relationship with Epstein. Apollo's stock was trading $41.8, up 1.6%, as of 10:10 a.m. ET (1400 GMT) on Wednesday. The stock had dropped 13% last week.

"This news is perhaps more positive since Black initiated this review, which signals a level of confidence," said Jefferies analyst Gerald O'Hara. "I think the damage to the stock has been done and investors are in a bit of a holding pattern in the near term to get some clarity to remove that overhang." Black's letter was in response to a New York Times story that reported that he had wired between $50 million and $75 million to Epstein as long ago as 2008. In the letter, Black said that Epstein provided "professional services" to his family partnership and related family entities, involving estate planning, tax and philanthropic advice.

The Apollo filing quoted Black as having said Epstein never did any business with Apollo. "In light of continued attention, it is in the best interests of Apollo, our employees, our shareholders and our LPs for there to be an independent review," Black said in the filing.

"Proceeding in this manner is the best way to assure all of our stakeholders that they have all of the relevant facts, and I look forward to cooperating fully." Epstein, who was charged by federal prosecutors with sex trafficking last year, committed suicide in his New York City jail cell in August 2019, before his trial.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 993: Cover page on Lola & Gotti’s wedding, more leaked spoilers

Why The Grand Tour Season 4 ‘Madagascar’ episode will be delayed, know more on Season 5

Pirates of the Caribbean 6: Why Johnny Depp’s returning is doubtful, what more we know

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 sneak peek, release date revealed, what more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Siraj becomes first bowler to bowl two maiden overs in IPL match

Royal Challengers Bangalore RCB pacer Mohammad Siraj on Wednesday created history as he became the first bowler to bowl two maiden overs in an Indian Premier League IPL match. Siraj achieved the feat against Kolkata Knight Riders KKR here a...

Puducherry gets retd IFS officer as SEC

Former IFS officer Roy P Thomas has been appointed as the Puducherry state Election Commissioner SEC. An order to this effect was issued by Lieutenant Governor of the Union Territory.The new SEC was appointed under the provisions of the Vil...

Deputy police chief killed, dozen security forces injured in Taliban offensive in north Afghanistan

Clashes broke out between the Taliban and the security forces in Takhar in northeastern Afghanistan on Tuesday night, which killed Takhars deputy police chief, Raz Mohammad Doorandish, and several security guards, local officials said. The ...

Nigeria protesters break curfew amid gunfire, chaos in Lagos

Nigerian protesters demanding an end to police brutality defied a curfew as gunfire rang out where they were setting up a blockade Wednesday, a day after shots were fired into a crowd of demonstrators singing the countrys national anthem. T...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020