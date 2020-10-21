Left Menu
Development News Edition

Comm Min recommends continuation of anti-dumping duty on Chinese Synthetic Rubber

In a notification, the ministry's investigation arm Directorate General of Trade Remedies (DGTR) has said there is a "likelihood" of continuation of dumping of Fluoroelastomer and injury to domestic players if the existing anti-dumping duties are allowed to cease. "The authority recommends imposition of definitive anti-dumping duty...for five years," it has said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-10-2020 20:36 IST | Created: 21-10-2020 20:36 IST
Comm Min recommends continuation of anti-dumping duty on Chinese Synthetic Rubber

The commerce ministry has recommended for continuation of anti-dumping duty on a Chinese synthetic rubber for five more years with a view to guard domestic players from cheap imports. In a notification, the ministry's investigation arm Directorate General of Trade Remedies (DGTR) has said there is a "likelihood" of continuation of dumping of Fluoroelastomer and injury to domestic players if the existing anti-dumping duties are allowed to cease.

"The authority recommends imposition of definitive anti-dumping duty...for five years," it has said. The directorate has recommended the duty in the range of USD 1.04 per Kg and USD 8.86 per kg. The finance ministry takes the final decision to impose this duty.

In its probe, the DGTR has concluded that "there is sufficient evidence to indicate that the cessation of the duty at this stage will lead to continuation of dumping and injury to the domestic industry". The revenue department had imposed the duty in January last year for 18 months till July 2020. It was further extended till October 27 this year.

Gujarat Fluorochemicals had filed an application on behalf of the domestic industry for sunset review of existing duties on imports of the product from China. Following this, the DGTR had conducted the probe. Fluoroelastomers is a kind of synthetic rubber. It is also called as "rubber king".  It is used in hydraulic seals, check valve balls, electrical connectors, automotive use in shaft seals, manifold gaskets and fuel tank bladder.

In international trade parlance, dumping happens when a country or a firm exports an item at a price lower than the price of that product in its domestic market. Dumping impacts the price of that product in the importing country, hitting margins and profits of manufacturing firms.

The imposition of anti-dumping duty is permissible under the World Trade Organization (WTO) regime. India and China are members of this Geneva-based organisation, which deals with global trade norms. The duty is aimed at ensuring fair trading practices and creating a level-playing field for domestic producers vis-a-vis foreign producers and exporters.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 993: Cover page on Lola & Gotti’s wedding, more leaked spoilers

Why The Grand Tour Season 4 ‘Madagascar’ episode will be delayed, know more on Season 5

Pirates of the Caribbean 6: Why Johnny Depp’s returning is doubtful, what more we know

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 sneak peek, release date revealed, what more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Pompeo says U.S. still working to determine what caused 'Havana syndrome'

The United States is still investigating what caused dozens of U.S. government employees in China and Cuba to become mysteriously ill, U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Wednesday, and rejected accusations that Washington did not p...

Telangana Minister KTR reviews flood effected areas, distributes financial assistance

Telangana Minister KTR Rao on Wednesday visited flood-affected areas at Lalapet in Secunderabad. Deputy Speaker of Telangana State Assembly Padmarao Goud was also present during the visit.They distributed state relief assistance of Rs 10,00...

Siraj becomes first bowler to bowl two maiden overs in IPL match

Royal Challengers Bangalore RCB pacer Mohammad Siraj on Wednesday created history as he became the first bowler to bowl two maiden overs in an Indian Premier League IPL match. Siraj achieved the feat against Kolkata Knight Riders KKR here a...

Puducherry gets retd IFS officer as SEC

Former IFS officer Roy P Thomas has been appointed as the Puducherry state Election Commissioner SEC. An order to this effect was issued by Lieutenant Governor of the Union Territory.The new SEC was appointed under the provisions of the Vil...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020