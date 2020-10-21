Left Menu
Development News Edition

Pompeo says designating six China-based media firms as foreign missions

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Wednesday the State Department was designating the U.S. operations of six China-based media companies as foreign missions. Pompeo also told a State Department news conference the United States would launch a dialogue on China with the European Union on Friday.

Reuters | Updated: 21-10-2020 20:48 IST | Created: 21-10-2020 20:48 IST
Pompeo says designating six China-based media firms as foreign missions

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Wednesday the State Department was designating the U.S. operations of six China-based media companies as foreign missions.

Pompeo also told a State Department news conference the United States would launch a dialogue on China with the European Union on Friday. Pompeo did not name the media outlets.

It was the latest U.S. step to curb Chinese activity in the United States in the run-up to the Nov. 3 presidential election, in which President Donald Trump has made a tough approach to China a key foreign policy theme. The State Department previously required Chinese media outlets to register as foreign missions and announced in March it was cutting the number of journalists allowed to work at U.S. offices of major Chinese media outlets to 100 from 160.

The United States said last month it would require senior Chinese diplomats to get State Department approval before visiting U.S. university campuses or holding cultural events with more than 50 people outside mission grounds.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 993: Cover page on Lola & Gotti’s wedding, more leaked spoilers

Why The Grand Tour Season 4 ‘Madagascar’ episode will be delayed, know more on Season 5

Pirates of the Caribbean 6: Why Johnny Depp’s returning is doubtful, what more we know

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 sneak peek, release date revealed, what more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Pompeo says U.S. still working to determine what caused 'Havana syndrome'

The United States is still investigating what caused dozens of U.S. government employees in China and Cuba to become mysteriously ill, U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Wednesday, and rejected accusations that Washington did not p...

Telangana Minister KTR reviews flood effected areas, distributes financial assistance

Telangana Minister KTR Rao on Wednesday visited flood-affected areas at Lalapet in Secunderabad. Deputy Speaker of Telangana State Assembly Padmarao Goud was also present during the visit.They distributed state relief assistance of Rs 10,00...

Siraj becomes first bowler to bowl two maiden overs in IPL match

Royal Challengers Bangalore RCB pacer Mohammad Siraj on Wednesday created history as he became the first bowler to bowl two maiden overs in an Indian Premier League IPL match. Siraj achieved the feat against Kolkata Knight Riders KKR here a...

Puducherry gets retd IFS officer as SEC

Former IFS officer Roy P Thomas has been appointed as the Puducherry state Election Commissioner SEC. An order to this effect was issued by Lieutenant Governor of the Union Territory.The new SEC was appointed under the provisions of the Vil...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020