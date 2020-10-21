Left Menu
Development News Edition

TCS, University of Tokyo partner for joint research

KBZ MS is a new age insurer in Myanmar with presence in 20 cities, offering range of general insurance from motor insurance to property and health for individuals and groups across 22 branches. "The company selected TCS BaNCS Cloud for Insurance to transform its legacy core system to a modern, scalable digital solution.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-10-2020 20:49 IST | Created: 21-10-2020 20:49 IST
TCS, University of Tokyo partner for joint research

IT services major Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) on Wednesday said it has partnered the University of Tokyo (UTokyo) to conduct joint academic-industry research. Through the partnership, UTokyo and TCS aspire to realise their shared vision of applying design thinking and digital technologies to address real world business and societal challenges, a statement said.

"Society 5.0 is Japan's concept for a better future, built around an inclusive, sustainable and knowledge intensive society, where information and services generate value underpinned by digital innovation and the various novel-technologies it produces," Makoto Gonokami, President of UTokyo, said. This collaboration will not only help address many of the challenges faced by modern society but will also further cultivate India-Japan relations and ultimately contribute to the growth of both nations, Gonokami added.

"We are pleased to strengthen our relationship with The University of Tokyo, a veritable global base for intellectual collaboration, with high-synergy engagement across multiple areas. As part of our academic co-innovation network, TCS has invested in research projects at leading universities around the world to encourage open innovation," TCS Chief Technology Officer K Ananth Krishnan said. The strategic partnership aims to drive business innovation across four focus pillars - technological collaboration, talent exchange, innovation and start-up engagement.

"TCS will incorporate UTokyo's 400-strong startup ecosystem into its TCS Co-Innovation Network (TCS COIN), providing them global market access. Through various partner and customer engagements, these ecosystem partners will see the potential real-world application of their cutting-edge technologies expedited," the statement said. UTokyo and TCS will form a steering committee which will regularly convene and oversee the direction of engagements, it added.

In a separate statement, TCS said KBZ MS General Insurance and KBZ Life Insurance, the first officially licensed private insurance provider in Myanmar, has moved to TCS BaNCS Cloud for Insurance. KBZ MS is a new age insurer in Myanmar with presence in 20 cities, offering range of general insurance from motor insurance to property and health for individuals and groups across 22 branches.

"The company selected TCS BaNCS Cloud for Insurance to transform its legacy core system to a modern, scalable digital solution. "TCS implemented the end-to-end, digitally-enabled SaaS solution on a public cloud. The integrated solution spanning property and casualty, health, and life insurance went live during the disruptive COVID-19 lockdown period, enabled by TCS' Secure Borderless Workspaces," it said.

Anil Mancham, CEO of KBZ MS, said with its highly localised and pre-configured functionalities and the SaaS model that TCS BaNCS Cloud offers, the solution will help the company address specific regulatory and market requirements in Myanmar..

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 993: Cover page on Lola & Gotti’s wedding, more leaked spoilers

Why The Grand Tour Season 4 ‘Madagascar’ episode will be delayed, know more on Season 5

Pirates of the Caribbean 6: Why Johnny Depp’s returning is doubtful, what more we know

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 sneak peek, release date revealed, what more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Pompeo says U.S. still working to determine what caused 'Havana syndrome'

The United States is still investigating what caused dozens of U.S. government employees in China and Cuba to become mysteriously ill, U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Wednesday, and rejected accusations that Washington did not p...

Telangana Minister KTR reviews flood effected areas, distributes financial assistance

Telangana Minister KTR Rao on Wednesday visited flood-affected areas at Lalapet in Secunderabad. Deputy Speaker of Telangana State Assembly Padmarao Goud was also present during the visit.They distributed state relief assistance of Rs 10,00...

Siraj becomes first bowler to bowl two maiden overs in IPL match

Royal Challengers Bangalore RCB pacer Mohammad Siraj on Wednesday created history as he became the first bowler to bowl two maiden overs in an Indian Premier League IPL match. Siraj achieved the feat against Kolkata Knight Riders KKR here a...

Puducherry gets retd IFS officer as SEC

Former IFS officer Roy P Thomas has been appointed as the Puducherry state Election Commissioner SEC. An order to this effect was issued by Lieutenant Governor of the Union Territory.The new SEC was appointed under the provisions of the Vil...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020