Left Menu
Development News Edition

U.S. economy recovering slowly, but some sectors struggling -Fed survey

Firms, the report showed, are responding in some cases by raising wages or increasing flexibility for workers dealing with childcare issues; others are increasing automation; and one firm in the St. Louis Fed district reported "having to threaten furloughed employees’ healthcare benefits to pressure enough to return to work." After declining from late July to early September, coronavirus infections are on the rise again in the United States.

Reuters | Updated: 22-10-2020 01:22 IST | Created: 22-10-2020 01:22 IST
U.S. economy recovering slowly, but some sectors struggling -Fed survey

The U.S. economy continued to recover at a slight to modest pace through early October as consumers bought homes and increased spending, but the picture varied greatly from sector to sector, the Federal Reserve said on Wednesday. The Fed's Beige Book report was decidedly more upbeat than the September version, with more districts using the words "positive" and "optimistic" to describe various aspects of their local economies.

Still, the anecdotal report of business conditions across Fed districts painted a picture of an uneven recovery from the pandemic-induced downturn. On consumer spending for instance, the Chicago Fed reported it had "increased robustly," the New York Fed said it had "leveled off," and the Kansas City Fed described it as having "declined modestly." "Districts characterized the outlooks of contacts as generally optimistic or positive, but with a considerable degree of uncertainty," the Fed said in the report.

Manufacturing activity increased at a “moderate” pace and consumer spending grew, but some districts said retail spending was beginning to level off. The Fed found that steady demand for homes boosted the residential real estate market and lifted overall loan demand. But the commercial real estate market, in contrast, continued to “deteriorate” in many districts with the exception of warehouses and industrial space. Low inventory of homes and cars may have limited sales growth in those markets to different degrees, some districts said. Banking contacts in many districts also expressed concern that delinquencies could rise, though they have so far remained stable.

The Fed’s survey was conducted in its 12 districts from September through Oct. 9. SOME LABOR MARKET TIGHTNESS

The employment scene was mixed. Hiring continued at varied paces across sectors and Fed districts, but the trend of temporary layoffs becoming permanent persisted. A COVID-19 survey by the Philadelphia Fed summed it up: "Recalls of furloughed workers have slowed – to 5% in September from 13% in July. Meanwhile, the share of firms issuing permanent layoffs edged up to 7% in September from 6% in July, while the share issuing new furloughs edged down to 5% from 6%."

And despite high overall unemployment through the nation, most districts reported "tight" labor markets. Firms, the report showed, are responding in some cases by raising wages or increasing flexibility for workers dealing with childcare issues; others are increasing automation; and one firm in the St. Louis Fed district reported "having to threaten furloughed employees’ healthcare benefits to pressure enough to return to work." After declining from late July to early September, coronavirus infections are on the rise again in the United States. Thirty-four out of 50 states have seen new cases increase for at least two weeks in a row, up from 29 the prior week, according to a Reuters analysis https://graphics.reuters.com/HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/USA-TRENDS/dgkvlgkrkpb/index.html.

Cooling temperatures may usher more consumers indoors, potentially leading to more cases. Restaurants in many districts that benefited from outdoor seating over the summer months said they worried colder weather could hurt sales. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, a Democrat, reiterated Wednesday she was "optimistic" that Congress can hash out another aid package to help struggling households and businesses before the Nov. 3 election, but doubts linger whether Republicans will get on board.

Fed policymakers pledged at their September meeting to keep interest rates near zero until inflation is on track to stay moderately above the central bank's 2% target for some time and until the labor market is closer to full employment. Officials are set to meet again shortly after the presidential election, concluding their next gathering on Nov. 5. Overall, the report pointed to the kind of uneven recovery that Fed officials have warned may become a more-or-less permanent state of affairs unless more federal pandemic relief is brought to bear.

"While the strong bounceback in activity from the initial devastation of COVID-19 was heartening, the recovery thus far has been highly uneven, and the path ahead is highly uncertain," Fed Governor Lael Brainard said earlier Wednesday, adding failure to deliver more fiscal aid is the biggest downside risk to her outlook.

TRENDING

Boruto Chapter 52 likely to deal with Naruto’s death, release date revealed

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 sneak peek, release date revealed, what more we know

Development financiers to contribute to closing the infrastructure finance gap in Africa

AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine trial volunteer has died, Brazil health authority says

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

In emails, Sacklers fret over wealth, opioid business

Soon after a Purdue Pharma LP affiliate pleaded guilty to misbranding its addictive opioid painkiller OxyContin in 2007, the companys Sackler family owners fretted about possible threats to their wealth.On May 17, 2007, Jonathan Sackler, wh...

US STOCKS-S&P edges down in choppy session as U.S. stimulus talks drag on

The SP closed slightly lower on Wednesday after a volatile trading session as investors worried whether difficult negotiations in Washington would produce a deal for a fresh U.S. coronavirus stimulus package. White House Chief of Staff Mark...

Soccer-Rashford to fight on after MPs reject free school meals campaign

Manchester United forward Marcus Rashfords campaign to extend free school meals over the holidays has suffered a setback after members of the British Parliament voted against the provision.England forward Rashford, who has been awarded MBE ...

Environmental factors behind 15 per cent of deaths across Mediterranean, new UN report reveals

In 2016, more than 228,000 people died prematurely from exposure to air pollution, according to UNEPs State of the Environment and Development in the Mediterranean SoEDRising inequality, biodiversity loss, climate change and unrelenting p...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020