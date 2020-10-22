Left Menu
Development News Edition

Airbnb hires former Apple designer Jony Ive's firm for multi-year partnership

Home rental company Airbnb Inc on Wednesday said it was hiring former Apple designer Jony Ive and his firm to design new Airbnb products and services under a multi-year deal. Ive was a close creative collaborator with Apple Inc co-founder Steve Jobs.

Reuters | Updated: 22-10-2020 05:51 IST | Created: 22-10-2020 05:51 IST
Airbnb hires former Apple designer Jony Ive's firm for multi-year partnership

Home rental company Airbnb Inc on Wednesday said it was hiring former Apple designer Jony Ive and his firm to design new Airbnb products and services under a multi-year deal.

Ive was a close creative collaborator with Apple Inc co-founder Steve Jobs. Ive spent nearly three decades at Apple, leading the design of the candy-colored iMacs that helped Apple re-emerge from near death in the 1990s and the design of the iPhone. He left Apple last year. In a blog announcing the work relationship, Airbnb Chief Executive Brian Chesky said Ive will also help develop the Airbnb internal design team.

Airbnb on Wednesday told employees Chief Design Officer Alex Schleifer would be moving to a part-time role and that the company would be looking for a permanent replacement, according to a source close to the company. The deal with Ive and his firm, LoveFrom, coincides with Airbnb's effort to raise around $3 billion in its upcoming initial public offering, according to sources.

Airbnb is expected to be one of the largest and most anticipated U.S. stock market listings of 2020 which has already been a blockbuster year for IPOs. (Reporting By Jane Lanhee Lee; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)

TRENDING

Boruto Chapter 52 likely to deal with Naruto’s death, release date revealed

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 sneak peek, release date revealed, what more we know

AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine trial volunteer has died, Brazil health authority says

Development financiers to contribute to closing the infrastructure finance gap in Africa

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Facebook launches dating service in Europe

Facebook Inc said httpsbit.ly3jjcdwy on Wednesday it is launching its dating service in 32 European countries after the rollout was delayed earlier this year due to regulatory concerns.The social media company had postponed the rollout of F...

U.S. coronavirus aid prospects uncertain after Trump blasts Democrats

High-level negotiations on a new coronavirus aid bill faced a setback on Wednesday when President Donald Trump accused Democrats of being unwilling to craft an acceptable compromise, despite reports of some progress earlier in the day. Trum...

India recorded export growth of 4 per cent in Sept: UNCTAD

Export growth declined in India in the third quarter of 2020 relative to the same quarter last year but picked up pace in September, according to a global trade update by the UN. The UNCTADs new global trade update said that global trade re...

Republicans to push ahead with U.S. Supreme Court pick despite Democrats' boycott

U.S. Senate Republicans pledged to go ahead with a vote on Thursday on President Donald Trumps Supreme Court nominee, Amy Coney Barrett, despite Judiciary Committee Democrats pledging to boycott a proceeding that they called a sham. Senate ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020