Left Menu
Development News Edition

Suzuki Motor Gujarat achieves 10 lakh production mark

Suzuki Motor Gujarat Pvt Ltd (SMG), a subsidiary of Japan's Suzuki Motor Corporation for production of automobiles in India, on Thursday said it has achieved accumulated production of 10 lakh units.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-10-2020 11:46 IST | Created: 22-10-2020 11:38 IST
Suzuki Motor Gujarat achieves 10 lakh production mark
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter(@Maruti_Corp)

Suzuki Motor Gujarat Pvt Ltd (SMG), a subsidiary of Japan's Suzuki Motor Corporation for production of automobiles in India, on Thursday said it has achieved accumulated production of 10 lakh units. The company achieved the milestone on October 21 this year, becoming the fastest production site of Suzuki to reach 10 lakh units, the company said in a statement.

It crossed the record in just 3 years and 9 months since starting production in February 2017, it added. SMG, which supplies exclusively to Maruti Suzuki India, had started production at the plant located at Hansalpur in Gujarat, with the Baleno model, followed by Swift in January 2018, and subsequently commenced manufacturing for exports in March 2018, it said.

In January 2019, the second production site, B Plant, and the Powertrain Plant started the operation to meet the growing needs in India and abroad. Out of approximately 1.58 million units produced in India in FY2019 by Suzuki, SMG accounted for 25 per cent with approximately 4,10,000 units, the statement said.

"Suzuki will continue its production activities to meet customer needs through securing safety by thoroughly conducting preventive measures against the spread of COVID-19 pandemic," the company said...

TRENDING

Boruto Chapter 52 likely to deal with Naruto’s death, release date revealed

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 sneak peek, release date revealed, what more we know

Development financiers to contribute to closing the infrastructure finance gap in Africa

AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine trial volunteer has died, Brazil health authority says

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

S. Korea finance minister loses home as housing policy comes back to haunt

South Koreas finance minister, the architect of rules aimed at protecting tenants and slowing deposit increases, has himself been forced to look for a new home as landlords react to the rules by quickly replacing tenants so they can bump up...

Final debate could thrust foreign policy back into campaign

As Joe Biden hopscotched through Iowa and New Hampshire in late 2019, he also name-dropped his way across the globe. Chinas Xi Jinping. German Chancellor Angela Merkel. Vladimir Putin of Russia. Ive met every major world leader for the la...

UK's Sunak to adjust course on job support, minister says

British finance minister Rishi Sunak is probably going to adjust course slightly on job support in the face of rising coronavirus cases when he makes a statement to parliament later on Thursday, police minister Kit Malthouse said.Its our du...

Withdrawal of consent to CBI to investigate in Maharashtra highly objectionable: Amar Sable

By Amit Kumar Senior BJP leader and former Rajya Sabha MP Amar Sable slammed Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray for withdrawing general consent from CBI to investigate in the State and termed it highly objectionable.In a notificati...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020