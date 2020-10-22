Left Menu
Development News Edition

Altizon Recognized in the Gartner 2020 Magic Quadrant for Industrial IoT Platforms

Altizon, a global Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) platform company, has been recognized by Gartner in the 2020 Magic Quadrant for IIoT Platforms.

ANI | Palo Alto (California) | Updated: 22-10-2020 12:16 IST | Created: 22-10-2020 12:11 IST
Altizon Recognized in the Gartner 2020 Magic Quadrant for Industrial IoT Platforms
Altizon logo. Image Credit: ANI

Palo Alto (California) [USA]/Pune (Maharashtra) [India], October 22 (ANI/PRNewswire): Altizon, a global Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) platform company, has been recognized by Gartner in the 2020 Magic Quadrant for IIoT Platforms. This is the third consecutive year that Altizon has been recognized for its Datonis Manufacturing Suite. All the vendors were evaluated based on their ability to execute and completeness of vision.

Datonis accelerates the Digital Transformation and Industrial IoT journey for enterprises, by harnessing the power of machine learning and advanced analytics. According to the report, "Altizon's emphasis on manufacturing is reflected in its MINT (Manufacturing Intelligence) application which focuses on productivity analysis, condition-based maintenance, traceability and quality analysis." Customers spelled out ease of integration, data fidelity, data analytics and visually appealing reports as key technical strengths.

Altizon has been spearheading digital transformation initiatives in Industry 4.0 across a range of industry verticals, including Automotive, CPG, Chemicals, Industrials and Remote Industrial Assets. "The Gartner MQ positioning endorses our proven expertise toward providing accelerated value for our customers, with our pioneering IIoT products and solutions, for Smart Manufacturing and Industry 4.0," said Vinay Nathan, Chief Executive Officer and Co-founder of Altizon.

Source: Gartner, Research Methodologies, Magic Quadrant, https://www.gartner.com/technology/research/methodologies/research_mq.jsp

This story is provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article.

TRENDING

Boruto Chapter 52 likely to deal with Naruto’s death, release date revealed

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 sneak peek, release date revealed, what more we know

Development financiers to contribute to closing the infrastructure finance gap in Africa

AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine trial volunteer has died, Brazil health authority says

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

S. Korea finance minister loses home as housing policy comes back to haunt

South Koreas finance minister, the architect of rules aimed at protecting tenants and slowing deposit increases, has himself been forced to look for a new home as landlords react to the rules by quickly replacing tenants so they can bump up...

Final debate could thrust foreign policy back into campaign

As Joe Biden hopscotched through Iowa and New Hampshire in late 2019, he also name-dropped his way across the globe. Chinas Xi Jinping. German Chancellor Angela Merkel. Vladimir Putin of Russia. Ive met every major world leader for the la...

UK's Sunak to adjust course on job support, minister says

British finance minister Rishi Sunak is probably going to adjust course slightly on job support in the face of rising coronavirus cases when he makes a statement to parliament later on Thursday, police minister Kit Malthouse said.Its our du...

Withdrawal of consent to CBI to investigate in Maharashtra highly objectionable: Amar Sable

By Amit Kumar Senior BJP leader and former Rajya Sabha MP Amar Sable slammed Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray for withdrawing general consent from CBI to investigate in the State and termed it highly objectionable.In a notificati...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020