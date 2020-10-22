Left Menu
Development News Edition

FIIs hike stake in Reliance Industries to 25.2%

In the previous quarter ended June 30, foreign investors held 163.07 crore shares of 24.72 per cent. In an investor note, JP Morgan said FII holding in RIL has hit a new high.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-10-2020 14:59 IST | Created: 22-10-2020 14:57 IST
FIIs hike stake in Reliance Industries to 25.2%
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) have raised stake in billionaire Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries to a record 25.2 per cent in the quarter ended September 30, according to the company's regulatory filing. Reliance Industries (RIL) on Thursday filed a statement showing the shareholding pattern for the quarter ended September 30.

The statement showed FII holding 165.8 crore shares or 25.2 per cent of the total shareholding. In the previous quarter ended June 30, foreign investors held 163.07 crore shares of 24.72 per cent.

In an investor note, JP Morgan said FII holding in RIL has hit a new high. "As has been the case now for two years, FII's stake in RIL hit new highs. Surprisingly, mutual funds' (MF) stake declined by 25 basis points quarter-on-quarter and was the second straight quarter of stake decline," it said. The last time domestic MFs reduced their holding in RIL over two straight quarters was back in 2016, it said adding domestic mutual funds held 5.12 per cent of RIL as of September 30, down from 5.37 per cent in the previous quarter. Promoters have also upped their stake to 50.49 per cent from 50.37 per cent.

TRENDING

Boruto Chapter 52 likely to deal with Naruto’s death, release date revealed

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 sneak peek, release date revealed, what more we know

AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine trial volunteer has died, Brazil health authority says

Development financiers to contribute to closing the infrastructure finance gap in Africa

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Belgian foreign minister in intensive care

Belgian Foreign Minister and former Prime Minister Sophie Wilmes has been hospitalised in intensive care with the coronavirus. Wilmes, who was in charge when the first wave of infections hit the country this spring, now serves in the new go...

Auto major, dealer asked to pay Rs 6 lakh over car glitches

Thane District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission has held leading car manufacturer Skoda Auto India Pvt Ltd and its dealer guilty of deficiency in services and asked them to pay more than Rs six lakh to a man over complaints about glit...

Motor racing-Racing Point keep Hulkenberg on standby for Portugal

Racing Point expect Lance Stroll to race in this weekends Portuguese Formula One Grand Prix after the Canadian was cleared of COVID-19 but have Nico Hulkenberg with them on standby just in case.Stroll tested positive for the new coronavirus...

HMSI commences export of 125cc motorcycle SP125 to Europe

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India HMSI on Thursday said it has started exports of its 125cc bike SP125 to Europe. The motorcycle is exported via the CKD Completely Knocked Down route, the automaker said in a statement.The transition from B...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020