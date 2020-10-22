IndiGo celebrating Durga Puja at six airports
The carrier said this celebration is part of its "India by IndiGo" campaign that promotes diverse Indian culture. "The (Oct 21-Oct 27) festivities will include Dhunuchi dance, Alpona design and Sindoor Khela at the airport, while the staff will be dressed in traditional Puja clothes and boarding gate and inflight announcements will be made in Bengali," the airline said..PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-10-2020 15:46 IST | Created: 22-10-2020 15:40 IST
IndiGo on Thursday said it is celebrating Durga Puja through Dhunuchi dance, Alpona design and Sindoor Khela at six airports from October 21 to 27. These six stations are Kolkata, Silchar, Guwahati, Bagdogra, Agartala and Jorhat, IndiGo said in a press release.
"In addition, special Bengali food menu has been introduced as part of 6E tiffin, which will be available exclusively on flights from Kolkata for travel dates between on October 21 to 27 October," the airline said. The carrier said this celebration is part of its "India by IndiGo" campaign that promotes diverse Indian culture.
"The (Oct 21-Oct 27) festivities will include Dhunuchi dance, Alpona design and Sindoor Khela at the airport, while the staff will be dressed in traditional Puja clothes and boarding gate and inflight announcements will be made in Bengali," the airline said..
ALSO READ
Govt approves proposal for construction of Kolkata East-West Metro Corridor
Cabinet approves revised cost for Kolkata East West Metro Corridor Project
Cabinet approves to complete Kolkata East-West Metro Corridor Project by 2021 for Rs 8,575 crores
HM Amit Shah hails cabinet's nod for revised cost for Kolkata metro corridor
Kolkata Knight Riders beat CSK by 10 runs