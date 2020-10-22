Left Menu
Development News Edition

Modicare Limited Recognized Among India's 50 Best Workplaces for Women in 2020

An esteemed title given by Great Place to Work®️ Institute, for providing best workplace culture for women employees New Delhi, Delhi, India – Business Wire India Modicare Limited, one of India's leading direct selling companies, has added another feather to its cap by getting the title of India’s 50 Best Workplaces for Women’.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-10-2020 16:15 IST | Created: 22-10-2020 16:01 IST
Modicare Limited Recognized Among India's 50 Best Workplaces for Women in 2020
Representative image Image Credit: Piqsels

An esteemed title given by Great Place to Work®️ Institute, for providing best workplace culture for women employees New Delhi, Delhi, India – Business Wire India Modicare Limited, one of India's leading direct selling companies, has added another feather to its cap by getting the title of India's 50 Best Workplaces for Women'. The only organization in the direct selling industry to achieve this title by Great Place to Work® Institute is a testament to its policies and practices that form the best workplace culture. Not only this the company has also been ranked 5th among India's Great Mid-size Workplaces 2020 by the Great Place to Work® Institute. Modicare has been at the forefront for creating opportunities for women to empower and fulfil their both professional and personal goals. The company actively recruits women employees and has seen a surge of 27% in workforce last year.

Upon this achievement, Mr. Samir Modi, Founder & Managing Director, Modicare, said, "A woman's success positively impacts the society in general, and I have experienced this with all the women in Modicare family. We have celebrated equality, diversity, and inclusion since our inception, and it is a moment of great pride for us to receive this prestigious recognition for our culture. Our woman workforce has contributed tremendously to the success of Modicare while braving all challenges and barriers with immense courage and grace. I hope that while the organization strives to offer a great place to work, these ladies will continue to inspire millions of Indians to achieve their dreams of Azadi." Commenting on the achievement, Mr. Rahul Shanker, COO, Modicare Limited, said, "We represent an industry that has been steadily empowering women by offering an earning opportunity like none other. With around 3 lakh new consultants joining every month (60% of which is women), Modicare today is growing at an aggressive pace despite Covid-19. Big credit for this growth goes to our culture of diversity & inclusion. It's a delight to have been recognized amongst Best Workplaces for Women by Great Place to Work® Institute." Modicare remains committed to building a robust culture and providing equal opportunities. The organization believes that gender parity at the workplace is the mantra to holistic development of any organization and that it has a direct connection with the business results. It also conducts gender sensitizing workshops which help build a safe and gender-neutral environment. The awarding organization, Great Place to Work® Institute, is the Global Authority for creating, sustaining, and identifying High-Trust, High-Performance CultureTM. This year 852 organizations applied for a study, representing the voices of 459,386 women employees across industries.

About Modicare Limited Modicare was launched on 30th March 1996 by Mr. Samir Modi, Founder and Managing Director with the purpose to give 'Azadi' to every Indian and to make their dreams come true. This year Modicare has entered its Silver Jubilee Year and has been ranked 5th among India's 50 Great Mid-size Workplaces 2020 by Great Place to Work® Institute. Today, Modicare's Compensation Plan is one of the highest paying plans in the country. This plan has changed the lives of lakhs of people through higher earnings, cars, houses, foreign trips to name a few. Modicare offers over 275 products, 600+ SKUs across 12 categories - Personal Care, Wellness, Skin Care, Color Cosmetics, 18Karat Gold Plated Jewellery, Food & Beverage, Homecare, Auto Care, Laundry Care, Technology, Accessories, and Agriculture. The company offers international quality products at affordable prices with a 100% Satisfaction Guarantee promise. Modicare is an ISO 9001:2015 certified organization. With over 45,00,000 consultants and 3,00,000+ new consultants joining each month, Modicare is growing at an aggressive pace & is changing the lives of many Indians.

It has a national presence through its 9000+ Distribution Points and over 50 Modicare Centres across. Modicare is the founding member of the Indian Direct Selling Association (IDSA), an autonomous, self-regulatory body for the Direct Selling Industry in India.

For more information, visit https://www.modicare.com/ • Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/OfficialModicare.India/ • Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/officialmodicare.india/ • YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/officialmodicareindia • LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/officialmodicare-india/ PWR PWR.

TRENDING

Boruto Chapter 52 likely to deal with Naruto’s death, release date revealed

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 sneak peek, release date revealed, what more we know

Development financiers to contribute to closing the infrastructure finance gap in Africa

AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine trial volunteer has died, Brazil health authority says

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Britain steps up haulage preparations for busiest trade route post-Brexit

Britain said on Thursday it would bring in legislation to try to minimise major delays and disruption at one of its busiest trade routes when it fully leaves the European Union. In September, the government said there could be queues of 7,0...

Canary Islands hope to welcome more tourists after Germany lifts travel warning

The Canary Islands authorities said on Thursday they hoped to be seen as a safe territory by more countries after Germany decided it was no longer a high risk area for the spread of the coronavirus. The Atlantic archipelago, located off sou...

Austria's daily coronavirus tally jumps to new high of 2,435

Austrias daily tally of coronavirus cases jumped past 2,000 to a new high of 2,435 on Thursday, data from the interior and health ministries showed.The daily number of cases has been rising steadily, repeatedly setting new records since exc...

Facebook launches dating service in Europe

Facebook Inc said httpsbit.ly3jjcdwy on Wednesday it was launching its dating service in 32 European countries after the rollout was delayed earlier this year due to regulatory concerns.The social media company in February postponed launchi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020