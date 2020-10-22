Modicare Limited Recognized Among India's 50 Best Workplaces for Women in 2020

An esteemed title given by Great Place to Work®️ Institute, for providing best workplace culture for women employees New Delhi, Delhi, India – Business Wire India Modicare Limited, one of India's leading direct selling companies, has added another feather to its cap by getting the title of India's 50 Best Workplaces for Women'. The only organization in the direct selling industry to achieve this title by Great Place to Work® Institute is a testament to its policies and practices that form the best workplace culture. Not only this the company has also been ranked 5th among India's Great Mid-size Workplaces 2020 by the Great Place to Work® Institute. Modicare has been at the forefront for creating opportunities for women to empower and fulfil their both professional and personal goals. The company actively recruits women employees and has seen a surge of 27% in workforce last year.

Upon this achievement, Mr. Samir Modi, Founder & Managing Director, Modicare, said, "A woman's success positively impacts the society in general, and I have experienced this with all the women in Modicare family. We have celebrated equality, diversity, and inclusion since our inception, and it is a moment of great pride for us to receive this prestigious recognition for our culture. Our woman workforce has contributed tremendously to the success of Modicare while braving all challenges and barriers with immense courage and grace. I hope that while the organization strives to offer a great place to work, these ladies will continue to inspire millions of Indians to achieve their dreams of Azadi." Commenting on the achievement, Mr. Rahul Shanker, COO, Modicare Limited, said, "We represent an industry that has been steadily empowering women by offering an earning opportunity like none other. With around 3 lakh new consultants joining every month (60% of which is women), Modicare today is growing at an aggressive pace despite Covid-19. Big credit for this growth goes to our culture of diversity & inclusion. It's a delight to have been recognized amongst Best Workplaces for Women by Great Place to Work® Institute." Modicare remains committed to building a robust culture and providing equal opportunities. The organization believes that gender parity at the workplace is the mantra to holistic development of any organization and that it has a direct connection with the business results. It also conducts gender sensitizing workshops which help build a safe and gender-neutral environment. The awarding organization, Great Place to Work® Institute, is the Global Authority for creating, sustaining, and identifying High-Trust, High-Performance CultureTM. This year 852 organizations applied for a study, representing the voices of 459,386 women employees across industries.

About Modicare Limited Modicare was launched on 30th March 1996 by Mr. Samir Modi, Founder and Managing Director with the purpose to give 'Azadi' to every Indian and to make their dreams come true. This year Modicare has entered its Silver Jubilee Year and has been ranked 5th among India's 50 Great Mid-size Workplaces 2020 by Great Place to Work® Institute. Today, Modicare's Compensation Plan is one of the highest paying plans in the country. This plan has changed the lives of lakhs of people through higher earnings, cars, houses, foreign trips to name a few. Modicare offers over 275 products, 600+ SKUs across 12 categories - Personal Care, Wellness, Skin Care, Color Cosmetics, 18Karat Gold Plated Jewellery, Food & Beverage, Homecare, Auto Care, Laundry Care, Technology, Accessories, and Agriculture. The company offers international quality products at affordable prices with a 100% Satisfaction Guarantee promise. Modicare is an ISO 9001:2015 certified organization. With over 45,00,000 consultants and 3,00,000+ new consultants joining each month, Modicare is growing at an aggressive pace & is changing the lives of many Indians.

It has a national presence through its 9000+ Distribution Points and over 50 Modicare Centres across. Modicare is the founding member of the Indian Direct Selling Association (IDSA), an autonomous, self-regulatory body for the Direct Selling Industry in India.

For more information, visit https://www.modicare.com/ • Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/OfficialModicare.India/ • Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/officialmodicare.india/ • YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/officialmodicareindia • LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/officialmodicare-india/