Nuvoco Launches Virtual Pandal Hopping This Durga Puja

With the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic redefining the lives of millions, leading building materials company Nuvoco Vistas Corp. Hosted through their website Nuvoco Home Assist (https://nuvocohomeassist.com), the virtual experience will offer a 360-degree walkthrough of the top 30 Durga Puja pandals in Kolkata.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 22-10-2020 17:31 IST | Created: 22-10-2020 17:19 IST
Nuvoco Launches Virtual Pandal Hopping This Durga Puja
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

A 360-degree walkthrough of the top 30 Durga Puja pandals in Kolkata MUMBAI, India, Oct. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- With the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic redefining the lives of millions, leading building materials company Nuvoco Vistas Corp. Ltd., is launching a virtual pandal hopping experience for devotees, commencing from October 22nd. Hosted through their website Nuvoco Home Assist (https://nuvocohomeassist.com), the virtual experience will offer a 360-degree walkthrough of the top 30 Durga Puja pandals in Kolkata. Devotees worldwide can witness the spellbinding idols, prayer services, the pomp and glory of the pandals, famous for their intriguing artistic display from the comfort of their homes. The website is available in both English and Bengali languages

Every year lakhs of devotees congregate in Kolkata to celebrate Durga Puja. The usual practice is to move from one site to another to see the different idols, pandals, and art on display. However, with the COVID-19 restrictions to the movement of people, many devotees would find it difficult to visit these pandals. Nuvoco Vistas' unique concept will allow them to resume their favourite festive activity, albeit virtually. The top 30 Puja pandals were carefully chosen for this initiative. These are some of the most-visited and popular pandals in the last few years. From the grand facade of the lavish pandals to the most intricate detailing of the artistry - everything will be viewable, literally at your fingertips

Sharing her views on the launch, Ms. Madhumita Basu, Chief Strategy and Marketing Officer, said, "Nuvoco enjoys a strong foothold in West Bengal and as part of our marketing efforts, we constantly endeavour to initiate engaging campaigns for this geography. Durga Puja is undoubtedly the most revered festival in Kolkata. The festival imbibes a spirit of inclusiveness and care; synonymous with core values at Nuvoco. A major part of this unique experience is pandal hopping and admiring all the amazing pandal art. This experience is not just for the people of Kolkata but for all Bengalis sitting anywhere in the world. They can go on a mesmerizing journey which is free from crowds, expense, and exhaustion - all this right at the comfort of their homes. In a time honoured tradition, we also have a competition for the best pandal." The website will host a competition for the top three pandals in the city. The viewers will also get a chance to vote for their favourite Puja and the top 3 Pujas with the most votes will be awarded. To visit, log on to Nuvoco Home Assist, https://nuvocohomeassist.com. The website also offers key information on various aspects of home construction to individual home builders. About Nuvoco Nuvoco Vistas Corp. Ltd. is a leading manufacturer and retailer of building materials in India with a vision to build a safer, smarter and more sustainable world. The company started operations in India in 1999 via acquisitions, and since then it has emerged as one of the major players in India. Today it offers a diversified business portfolio under three business segments, namely, Cement, Ready-Mix Concrete (RMX) and Modern Building Materials (MBM). Nuvoco is one of the top cement manufacturers in India, and the leading player in the East following the acquisition of Nu Vista Limited (formerly Emami Cement Limited); offering high performance, premium, blended cement variants like Concreto, Duraguard, Nirmax and Infracem. Its MBM product range, under the Zero M brand, comprises construction chemicals, wall fill solutions, and cover blocks. Nuvoco's RMX business has a pan-India presence offering specialised products like Artiste and InstaMix being proud contributors to landmark projects like Lodha World One, Amritsar Entry Gate, and the Metros (Delhi, Jaipur, Noida and Mumbai). Through its NABL-accredited Construction Development and Innovation Centre (CDIC) based in Mumbai, Nuvoco identifies latent gaps in the industry and offers customised solutions to its customers. Guided by the enduring principles of safety for its employees and responsibility for the community and environment; the company is charting its course to shape a new world.

