Left Menu
Development News Edition

Govt fixes calculation ceiling for non-productivity linked bonus at Rs 7,000

The office memorandum issued by the Expenditure Department said the President of India has granted non-productivity linked bonus (ad-hoc) bonus equivalent to 30-days emoluments for the accounting year 2019-20 to the central government employees in Group 'C' and all non-gazette employees in Group 'B' who are not covered by any productivity linked bonus scheme. "The calculation ceiling for payment of ad-hoc bonus under these orders shall be monthly emoluments of Rs 7,000...," it said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-10-2020 21:19 IST | Created: 22-10-2020 21:19 IST
Govt fixes calculation ceiling for non-productivity linked bonus at Rs 7,000

The Finance Ministry has fixed the calculation ceiling for computing non-productivity linked bonus (ad hoc bonus) for central government employees at Rs 7,000, implying that an employee will be entitled to a maximum bonus of Rs 6,908. "The quantum of Non-PLB will be worked out on the basis of emoluments/calculation ceiling whichever is lower," the Department of Expenditure said in its office memorandum.

Giving an illustration, the memorandum said that given the calculation ceiling of monthly emoluments of Rs 7,000 (where actual average emoluments exceed Rs 7,000), the non-productivity linked bonus (Non-PLB) for 30 days would work out to be Rs 6,908. The office memorandum issued by the Expenditure Department said the President of India has granted non-productivity linked bonus (ad-hoc) bonus equivalent to 30-days emoluments for the accounting year 2019-20 to the central government employees in Group 'C' and all non-gazette employees in Group 'B' who are not covered by any productivity linked bonus scheme.

"The calculation ceiling for payment of ad-hoc bonus under these orders shall be monthly emoluments of Rs 7,000...," it said. Employees of Central para-military forces and armed forces would be eligible for this ad-hoc bonus, the Department said. Only those employees who were in service as on March 31, 2020, and have rendered at least 6 months of continuous service during the year 2019-20 will be eligible for payment under this order. The Cabinet had on Wednesday decided to give Rs 3,737 crore bonus to 30.67 lakh central government employees to encourage spending during the festive season and add to demand in the economy. It included productivity linked bonus to 16.9 lakh non-gazetted employees of commercial establishments like Railways, Post, Defence, EPFO, ESIC, among others, having financial implications of Rs 2,791 crore.

Non-PLB or ad-hoc bonus, which is given to non-gazetted central government employees, will benefit 13.70 lakh staff and will cost Rs 946 crore to exchequer..

  • READ MORE ON:
  • Rs

TRENDING

Boruto Chapter 52 likely to deal with Naruto’s death, release date revealed

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 sneak peek, release date revealed, what more we know

Kenya: TSC set to change hiring process of teachers

AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine trial volunteer has died, Brazil health authority says

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Nigeria's president to address nation amid unrest -statement

Nigerias President Muhammadu Buhari will address the country in a broadcast on Thursday evening amid unrest in Africas most populous nation, a spokesman said in a statement.Buharis address will begin at 7 pm local time 1800 GMT. Nearly two ...

Portuguese GP: Hamilton poised for history with 92nd F1 win

On a circuit hosting its first Formula One race, Lewis Hamilton can finally stand alone among F1 greats by beating Michael Schumachers record for wins. Victory at the Portuguese Grand Prix on Sunday would move the British driver onto 92 rac...

Next stimulus should focus on short-gestation infra projects: Niti Aayog Vice Chairman

Niti Aayog Vice Chairman Rajiv Kumar&#160;on Thursday said the Indian economy might end up with a lower contraction in the current fiscal than projected by various organisations and also stressed that the next stimulus should focus on short...

IPL 13: Holder's three-wicket haul restricts RR to 154/6

All-round performance by SunRisers Hyderabad bowlers have restricted Rajasthan Royals to 1546 in their 20 overs here at Dubai International Stadium on Thursday. After being asked to bat first, Robin Uthappa and Ben Stokes stitched a 30-run ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020