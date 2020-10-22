Left Menu
Development News Edition

European stocks lift off lows after new stimulus measures in UK

The pan-European STOXX 600 recovered from losses of up to 1.2% to close down 0.1%. "(Sunak's) announcement highlights the hope that other nations will also remain suitably supportive to avoid economic collapse," said Joshua Mahony, senior market analyst at online trader IG.

Reuters | London | Updated: 22-10-2020 21:56 IST | Created: 22-10-2020 21:40 IST
European stocks lift off lows after new stimulus measures in UK

European shares fell for a fourth straight day on Thursday, though they trimmed losses after Britain's Finance Minister Rishi Sunak unveiled billions of pounds more of financial aid for pandemic-hit businesses. London's FTSE 100 erased losses to end up 0.2%, while the mid-caps index rose over half a percent. The pan-European STOXX 600 recovered from losses of up to 1.2% to close down 0.1%.

"(Sunak's) announcement highlights the hope that other nations will also remain suitably supportive to avoid economic collapse," said Joshua Mahony, senior market analyst at online trader IG. Europe's travel and leisure sector, the pandemic's worst casualty, jumped 1.6%, with London's Trainline, bookmaker GVC Holdings and British Airways owner International Consolidated Airlines leading gains.

The German DAX fell 0.1% as a survey showed consumer morale in Europe's largest economy dropped heading into November. With COVID-19 cases climbing in Europe, all eyes next week will be on the European Central Bank's next move.

Spain became the first Western European nation to exceed 1 million infections on Wednesday, while Italy saw a record rise in daily cases. The number of confirmed cases in Germany jumped by more than 10,000 for the first time in a single day. . Analysts at Rabobank say that while an immediate ECB intervention isn't warranted given the stimulus already being provided, there is now a substantial possibility of an announcement next week.

The broader selloff took a toll on tech stocks, the worst-performing sector so far this week. Investors have also remained nervous about the slow pace of U.S. stimulus and the Brexit negotiations. Data showed fund flows into European stocks have surged in recent months as global investors looked away from U.S. equities ahead of the presidential election, and on concerns over high valuations.

Third-quarter earnings continue to be largely better than expected. French electrical equipment group Schneider Electric SE rose 2.1%, giving the biggest boost to STOXX 600, after it raised its 2020 revenue and margin forecasts.

Unilever rose 0.4% after the Anglo-Dutch consumer group reported a stronger-than-expected return to quarterly sales growth, led by emerging markets. Swedish hygiene products group Essity and British price comparison website Moneysupermarket.com fell as quarterly revenue suffered from the stay-at-home trend.

TRENDING

Boruto Chapter 52 likely to deal with Naruto’s death, release date revealed

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 sneak peek, release date revealed, what more we know

Kenya: TSC set to change hiring process of teachers

AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine trial volunteer has died, Brazil health authority says

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Rugby-Wasps without 11 players for Premiership final against Exeter

Wasps head coach Lee Blackett said 11 of his players are unavailable for Saturdays English Premiership final against Exeter Chiefs because of COVID-19 concerns. The players who are missing out on Wasps return to the Twickenham showpiece for...

Stalin accuses Tamil Nadu CM of staging drama, says providing free vaccine is govt's duty

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam president MK Stalin accused the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami of staging a drama after the latter announced on Thursday that the state government will provide free COVID-19 vaccine to all the peo...

Sunrisers Hyderabad beat Rajasthan Royals by eight wickets in an IPL game in Dubai.

Sunrisers Hyderabad beat Rajasthan Royals by eight wickets in an IPL game in Dubai....

Mphasis Q2 net up 9.4 pc to Rs 299 cr

IT firm Mphasis on Thursday reported a 9.4 per cent increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 299.2 crore for the September 2020 quarter. The companys net profit stood at Rs 273.3 crore in the year-ago period, it said in a regulatory fili...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020