Left Menu
Development News Edition

Federal Bank expects spurt in NPAs in next two quarters if eco conditions do not improve

He said the bank will be proactive in recognising such slippages and will set aside money as credit provisions as and when the assets slip into NPA, which may lead to an increase in credit costs. The lender had decided to set aside additional provisions for COVID-related stress in the September quarter, which was among the reasons that dragged its net profit down by 26 per cent despite the operational profit being at an all-time high.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 23-10-2020 12:04 IST | Created: 23-10-2020 12:04 IST
Federal Bank expects spurt in NPAs in next two quarters if eco conditions do not improve

Federal Bank has said it fears a higher-than-normal accretion of non-performing assets (NPA) over the next two quarters from loans to small businesses and retail borrowers if economic conditions do not improve. As against the usual rate of Rs 300-350 crore in fresh slippages per quarter, the number may go higher by over 30 per cent if the economy continues to be challenging, its managing director and chief executive Shyam Srinivasan told PTI.

He said the Rs 300 crore slippage number is excluding the corporate advances and made it clear that there is no large chunk corporate loan which it feels may slip into NPA. The bank had reported slippages at Rs 3 crore for the September quarter but disclosed that the same number would have been Rs 237 crore if not for the mandates on stress treatment. It had also set aside money as provisions as per the higher number.

Speaking about the rise in slippages it expects, Srinivasan explained that many accounts in the retail, agricultural sector and small businesses may not be able to meet the criteria laid down under the one-time restructuring framework announced by the Reserve Bank of India. He said the bank will be proactive in recognising such slippages and will set aside money as credit provisions as and when the assets slip into NPA, which may lead to an increase in credit costs.

The lender had decided to set aside additional provisions for COVID-related stress in the September quarter, which was among the reasons that dragged its net profit down by 26 per cent despite the operational profit being at an all-time high. The bank is expecting to close FY21 with credit growth of up to 9 per cent, he said, adding that it will accelerate to the normal levels of between 15-18 per cent from FY22 onward.

Growth in corporate credit is low in the current fiscal, but the same in retail and small business loans is higher, he said. The bank does not fear any impact from the dip in remittances by the diaspora, Srinivasan said, pointing out that it has been increasing its market share in such flows over the last few years and its share now stands at 17.5 per cent.

The growth in both the non-resident Indians and domestic deposits has been handsome in the September quarter and the share of the low-cost current and saving account deposits has crossed 30 per cent, he added. The bank is targeting to launch its credit card offering by 2021, Srinivasan said.

TRENDING

Kenya: TSC set to change hiring process of teachers

Lee Min-ho cast in Min Jin Lee’s novel Pachinko, web series slated for 2021-release

Slovakia orders partial lockdown from Saturday until Nov 1

World Bank announces 10-month debarment of Rowad Al-Yemen for fraud

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Barclays lifts FTSE 100 as lockdown worries weigh

Londons FTSE 100 rose on Friday after Barclays posted an upbeat quarterly profit and data showed British retail sales grew in September, although gains were capped by concerns over new coronavirus restrictions across England. The blue-chip ...

Airtel Africa Q2 profit falls 37% to USD 145 mn

Bharti Airtels Africa operations, Airtel Africa, on Friday posted 36.6 per cent decline in profit after tax on reported currency basis at USD 145 million Rs 1,066 crore for September quarter 2020. The company had posted a profit after tax o...

Germany preparing bridging support for tourism sector

Germany plans to increase support for the tourism industry, which has been hit by curbs to tackle a resurgence in the coronavirus, and is preparing an update on bridging aid, Economy Minister Peter Altmaier said on Friday. We are determined...

"I was initially a bit reluctant to enact the role of Khadeeja

Kani Kusruti confesses she was initially a bit reluctant to enact the role of the feisty Khadeeja in Biriyaani that won her the Kerala state film award for the best actress, as she found it difficult to understand the nuances of the charact...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020