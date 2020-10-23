Hotel bookings in Spain in September fall 78% on year
Reuters | Updated: 23-10-2020 12:54 IST | Created: 23-10-2020 12:54 IST
The number of nights booked by tourists in Spanish hotels plunged 78% in September compared with the same month a year ago as travel restrictions ravaged the crucial tourism industry, data from the INE national statistics office showed on Friday.
The September data was worse than the 64% fall recorded in August. Despite a slight uptick in activity after Spain emerged from a strict coronavirus lockdown in June, overall hotel bookings in the first nine months of the year have slumped 71% since the same period a year earlier, INE said.
The data showed the northern regions of Cantabria and Asturias had the highest levels of hotel occupation in September, at 37% and 35% respectively. Tourism, which accounts for about 12% of Spain's economic output has been decimated since the pandemic brought global travel to a grinding halt.
Still, there was a glimmer of hope on Thursday as England and Germany lifted warnings against travel to the Canary Islands, potentially salvaging some of the winter season on the archipelago.
