Cycling-Giro d'Italia 19th stage shortened due to rain - Italian broadcaster Rai

Reuters | Updated: 23-10-2020 14:45 IST | Created: 23-10-2020 14:41 IST
The Giro d'Italia's 19th stage from Morbegno to Asti has been shortened due to bad weather in the northern part of Italy, Italian broadcaster Rai reported on Friday.

Rai said that riders would start the stage amid rain and cold weather before getting on their team buses to travel south for around 100-110km. They will then complete the final 150km of the stage as scheduled on their bikes.

Dutchman Wilco Kelderman took over as leader of the Giro d'Italia as the fearsome Stelvio climb blew the race apart during a brutal and mesmerizing stage 18 battle on Thursday.

Cycling-Giro riders hop on buses for shortened stage

Competitors for the Giro dItalia lined up for the 19th stage as planned on Friday but then hopped on team buses after organisers agreed to shorten the route due to bad weather.The Professional Cyclists Association CPA confirmed the decision...
