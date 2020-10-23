Left Menu
Development News Edition

US STOCKS-Dow, S&P futures gain on hopes of progress in stimulus talks

Futures tracking the S&P 500 and the Dow edged higher on Friday, as investors anticipated progress in bipartisan talks over the next coronavirus aid bill ahead of the Nov. 3 presidential election. U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Thursday there was progress in negotiations with the White House, but Senate Republicans remained skeptical of a possible deal costing trillions of dollars.

Reuters | Updated: 23-10-2020 16:19 IST | Created: 23-10-2020 16:15 IST
US STOCKS-Dow, S&P futures gain on hopes of progress in stimulus talks
Representative Image Image Credit:

Futures tracking the S&P 500 and the Dow edged higher on Friday, as investors anticipated progress in bipartisan talks over the next coronavirus aid bill ahead of the Nov. 3 presidential election.

U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Thursday there was progress in negotiations with the White House, but Senate Republicans remained skeptical of a possible deal costing trillions of dollars. Uncertainly over the timeline of the relief legislature has been weighing on Wall Street's major indexes, which were set to end a choppy week slightly lower.

Meanwhile, a record 47 million Americans cast ballots, eclipsing total early voting from the 2016 election. President Donald Trump and Democratic rival Joe Biden debated on Thursday for the last time to persuade the few remaining undecided voters 12 days before their contest. At 06:24 a.m. ET, Dow E-minis were up 0.31% at 28,352 points, S&P 500 E-minis rose 0.17% to 3,455 points. Nasdaq 100 E-minis fell 0.07% to 11,643 points.

Third-quarter earnings season chugged along with 126 S&P firms having reported so far. About 84% of them have topped quarterly profit estimates, according to Refinitiv data. Chipmaker Intel Corp tumbled nearly 10% in premarket trading after it reported that margins fell as consumers bought cheaper laptops and pandemic-stricken businesses and governments clamped down on data center spending.

Gilead Sciences Inc jumped 5.8% as its antiviral drug remdesivir became the first and only drug approved for treating patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in the United States. Apple Inc edged 0.3% higher as two of its latest iPhone 12 models went on sale in China on Friday.

TRENDING

Kenya: TSC set to change hiring process of teachers

Lee Min-ho cast in Min Jin Lee’s novel Pachinko, web series slated for 2021-release

World Bank announces 10-month debarment of Rowad Al-Yemen for fraud

Slovakia orders partial lockdown from Saturday until Nov 1

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Ishrat case: Discharge pleas of 3 cops rejected by CBI court

A special CBI court on Friday rejected the discharge applications moved by three policemen, including IPS officer GL Singhal, who are accused in the 2004 Ishrat Jahan alleged fake encounter case. The other two who moved the pleas are retire...

We didn't leak information about Sushant case: CBI to HC

The Central Bureau of Investigation CBI which is probing actor Sushant Singh Rajputs death told the Bombay High Court on Friday that it had not leaked any information related to the case to the media. Hearing PILs about media trial in the c...

French woman in Thailand may have acquired virus locally

A French woman on the Thai resort island of Samui has tested positive for the coronavirus and probably acquired it after arriving in Thailand in what could be one of few cases of local transmission, health officials said Friday. The finding...

HeidelbergCement India Q2 net profit up 7.3 pc to Rs 62.4 cr

HeidelbergCement India Ltd on Friday reported a 7.3 per cent rise in net profit at Rs 62.40 crore for the second quarter ended September 2020. The company had reported a net profit of Rs 58.15 crore in July-September quarter a year ago, Hei...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020