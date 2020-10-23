Left Menu
Mi India sells 50 lakh smartphones in a week 

Xiaomi or Mi India led the country's smartphone market in the second quarter of 2020 with 29 per cent share, according to Counterpoint Research..

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-10-2020 20:05 IST | Created: 23-10-2020 20:00 IST
Representative image Image Credit: mi.com

Smartphone company Mi India on Friday said it sold 50 lakh phones in the last week during the festive sale. E-commerce portals Flipkart and Amazon started their first festive season sale on October 16 and concluded it on October 22.

"Mi fans were able to buy their favourite smartphone from...more than 15,000 retail partners while making use of festive discounts and offers. In addition to Amazon and Flipkart, Mi.com helped reach consumers across 17,000 pincodes," a statement said. The company said its 15,000 retail partners across the country doubled their sales year-on-year during the festive sale.

"The 5 million mark is a testimony of our consumers' trust in our products. To the best of our knowledge, no other brand has ever achieved this before. We at Mi India aim to keep delivering the highest quality products at honest prices," Mi India Chief Business Officer Raghu Reddy was quoted as saying in the statement. According to Counterpoint Research, India's smartphone market size in April-June quarter was around 1.8 crore and Mi India is estimated to have sold around 52 lakh units in the three month period.

Mi India said it saw unprecedented demand from users planning to buy their first smartphone as well as from existing users wanting to upgrade to mid-premium and premium range. The company's retail partners helped it service the needs of consumers, it said.

Xiaomi or Mi India led the country's smartphone market in the second quarter of 2020 with 29 per cent share, according to Counterpoint Research.

