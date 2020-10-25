Left Menu
Development News Edition

Recognised PFs can invest in 'A' or higher rated securities: CBDT

Earlier, recognised employees provident fund trusts were required to invest in securities having 'AA' and above rating. The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT), in a notification dated October 22, has amended Income Tax rules allowing recognised PF trusts to invest in 'A' or above rated securities in 2020-21 fiscal.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-10-2020 11:21 IST | Created: 25-10-2020 11:21 IST
Recognised PFs can invest in 'A' or higher rated securities: CBDT

The Income Tax department has allowed recognised provident funds to invest in 'A' or higher-rated debt securities, a move which will give them flexibility to retain their current investments in bonds even where such papers have been downgraded. Earlier, recognised employees provident fund trusts were required to invest in securities having 'AA' and above rating.

The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT), in a notification dated October 22, has amended Income Tax rules allowing recognised PF trusts to invest in 'A' or above rated securities in 2020-21 fiscal. Currently in order to be treated as a recognised employee provident funds, such funds are required to invest 45-55 per cent of its fund in Government Securities, 35-45 per cent in debt (bonds and term deposits), 0-5 per cent in short term debt (money market, liquid funds), 5-15 per cent in equity, asset backed securities (units of REITS, InVITs) 0-5 per cent.

The CBDT has now amended I-T rules, thereby diluting norms for investment purposes to bonds with minimum 'A' rating, as against the earlier requirement of 'AA' rating. Nangia Andersen LLP Partner Sunil Gidwani said, "Since the current situation and stress on liquidity and profitability has resulted in downgrade of several debt papers by rating agencies, the relaxation in the PF fund rules will provide flexibility to retain their current investments in bonds even where such papers have been downgraded".

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: NASA probe leaking asteroid samples after hearty collection; Wildfire smoke may help virus spread, mouthwash helps curb it and more

October's Blue Moon first to appear on Halloween since 1944

The Dragon Prince Season 4 to focus on tussle between dragons, human beings

Jamie Dornan, Dakota Johnson renegotiated contracts after Fifty Shades of Grey’s success

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Team's belief has been great since the Super Over win: Arshdeep

The nervy double Super Over win against defending champions Mumbai Indians sky-rocketed Kings XI Punjabs belief and played a role in effecting a turnaround in their fortunes in the IPL, according to the teams left-arm fast-medium bowler Ars...

Rajnath performs 'Shastra Puja' at key military base in Darjeeling district of WB

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday performed Shastra Puja worship of weapons at a key military base in Siliguri which is responsible for guarding the Line of Actual Control LAC with China in the Sikkim sector. Chief of Army Staff Gen....

Black woman shot by officer seeks justice from hospital bed

A Black woman who was shot and wounded inside a vehicle by a police officer who also fatally shot her 19-year-old boyfriend on Satuday told about 200 people gathered at an emotional rally in suburban Chicago that shes fighting to be strong ...

Tropical depression forms south of Cuba, set to strengthen

A tropical depression formed Saturday afternoon south of Cuba amid forecasts that the system would become a named tropical storm later this weekend and possibly a hurricane within days, the US National Hurricane Center said. Tropical Depres...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020