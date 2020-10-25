Left Menu
RBI Guv Das tests positive for COVID-19; to continue work from isolation

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das on Sunday said he has tested positive for coronavirus and will work from isolation while the central bank will continue to function normally. Das said he is asymptomatic and has alerted those who came in contact with him in recent days. "I have tested COVID-19 positive.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-10-2020 21:27 IST | Created: 25-10-2020 21:27 IST
Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das on Sunday said he has tested positive for coronavirus and will work from isolation while the central bank will continue to function normally. Das said he is asymptomatic and has alerted those who came in contact with him in recent days.

"I have tested COVID-19 positive. Asymptomatic. Feeling very much alright. Have alerted those who came in contact in recent days. Will continue to work from isolation. Work in RBI will go on normally. I am in touch with all Dy. Govs and other officers through VC and telephone," he tweeted. Currently, the RBI has full strength of four deputy governors -- BP Kanungo, MK Jain, MD Patra and M Rajeshwar Rao.

The RBI governor, 63, has been quite active during the lockdown period and post unlock period to keep the economy and financial market in good shape. He used both conventional and unconventional monetary policy tools to support economic recovery hit by COVID-19 crisis.

Last week, Das said the country is at the doorstep of economic revival on the back of accommodative monetary and fiscal policies being pursued by the central bank and the government. “We are almost at the doorstep of revival process and it's very important that the financial entities have adequate capital (to support growth),” he had said.

On Friday, the Governor chaired the 585th central board of RBI meeting via video conference to discuss, among other things, the economic situation and other challenges. The number of new cases of COVID-19 in India has come down from over 90,000 to about 50,000. The country's COVID-19 caseload mounted to 78,64,811 with 50,129 new cases reported in a day, while the death toll due to the disease climbed to 1,18,534 with 578 fresh fatalities, data of the ministry updated at 8 am showed. Many public figures including Home Minister Amit Shah, Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari and Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan have tested positive for the COVID-19 infection and have since recovered.

