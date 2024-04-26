Rahul Gandhi's Karnataka Campaign: Two Public Meetings Scheduled Today
Rahul Gandhi to address rallies in Karnataka's Vijayapura and Ballari districts on Friday. The former Congress President will speak at Vijayapura at 12.30 pm and Ballari at 3.30 pm. The constituencies are among 14 voting in the May 7 polls.
PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 26-04-2024 08:40 IST | Created: 26-04-2024 08:40 IST
- Country:
- India
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will address public meetings in district headquarters towns of Vijayapura and Ballari in Karnataka on Friday, the party said.
The former Congress President is scheduled to address the election rally in Vijayapura (Bijapur) at 12.30 pm.
He will then fly to Ballari for the second public meeting, slated to begin at 3.30 pm.
The two Lok Sabha constituencies are among the 14 segments in the State that's going for polls on May seven.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Karnataka
- Vijayapura
- Rahul Gandhi
- Ballari
- Lok Sabha
- State
- Congress
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Smriti Irani alleges Rahul Gandhi is backed by PFI in Wayanad LS seat
"Ek jhatke se hum Hindustan se gareebi ko mita denge...," Rahul Gandhi in Rajasthan
"They cancelled my membership...," Rahul Gandhi hits out at BJP
Rahul Gandhi to Address Election Rallies in TN, to Share Stage with Stalin
Smriti Irani accuses Rahul Gandhi of neglecting development of Amethi for 15 years