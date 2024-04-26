Rahul Gandhi's Karnataka Campaign: Two Public Meetings Scheduled Today

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will address public meetings in district headquarters towns of Vijayapura and Ballari in Karnataka on Friday, the party said.

The former Congress President is scheduled to address the election rally in Vijayapura (Bijapur) at 12.30 pm.

He will then fly to Ballari for the second public meeting, slated to begin at 3.30 pm.

The two Lok Sabha constituencies are among the 14 segments in the State that's going for polls on May seven.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)