Rahul Gandhi's Karnataka Campaign: Two Public Meetings Scheduled Today

Rahul Gandhi to address rallies in Karnataka's Vijayapura and Ballari districts on Friday. The former Congress President will speak at Vijayapura at 12.30 pm and Ballari at 3.30 pm. The constituencies are among 14 voting in the May 7 polls.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 26-04-2024 08:40 IST | Created: 26-04-2024 08:40 IST
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will address public meetings in district headquarters towns of Vijayapura and Ballari in Karnataka on Friday, the party said.

The former Congress President is scheduled to address the election rally in Vijayapura (Bijapur) at 12.30 pm.

He will then fly to Ballari for the second public meeting, slated to begin at 3.30 pm.

The two Lok Sabha constituencies are among the 14 segments in the State that's going for polls on May seven.

