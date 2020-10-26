Left Menu
Development News Edition

Scenic Communication successfully on-boards new clients despite market adversity

Scenic Communication, a boutique, integrated communications agency has successfully on-boarded 14 new clients, in the midst of market adversity. As a 5 year old agency, the challenging market scenario had been crucial and the agency navigated these with an agile approach to client servicing and business development that helped them to not only survive the adverse conditions but to emerge stronger.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 26-10-2020 14:59 IST | Created: 26-10-2020 14:59 IST
Scenic Communication successfully on-boards new clients despite market adversity
Scenic Communication. Image Credit: ANI

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 26 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Scenic Communication, a boutique, integrated communications agency has successfully on-boarded 14 new clients, in the midst of market adversity. As a 5 year old agency, the challenging market scenario had been crucial and the agency navigated these with an agile approach to client servicing and business development that helped them to not only survive the adverse conditions but to emerge stronger. Adding to their already diversified client portfolio, Scenic communication now represents Goavega Software, an IT solutions providing organization, Secure Layer 7, a cyber-security firm, School Diary, a SAAS based Ed-Tech firm, and WeRWellness, a wellness firm co-founded by former South-African cricketer Jonty Rhodes. Each of these firms are significant players in their respective domains and have reached out to Scenic Communication for their specialized and result oriented communication needs - a testimonial to the agencies past success stories and commitment to deliver impactful strategies.

"The pandemic and the corresponding lockdown brought with it an economic uncertainty at a national and global level. The marketing and communication sector also was impacted, as brands reacted to the economic slowdown by cutting out PR and advertising budgets. This immediately prompted us to re-evaluate our current client engagement and go back to the drawing board, for coming up with a new, relevant business strategy. This approach, coupled with our quality of work, commitment and ability to deliver in adverse conditions, ability to adapt quickly and go beyond the call of duty, enabled us not only to retain existing clients, but also to sign on new ones. This was one of our biggest learnings and certainly an aspect that would be very helpful in times ahead," said Anindita Gupta, co-founder, Scenic Communication, while speaking about the agile business development strategy and the addition of four new clients. For surviving in a harsh market environment, the necessity of an effective 'survival' strategy is an absolute must. Keeping this in mind, Scenic evaluated the economic conditions to thoroughly understand the current market scenario, what that meant for our clients and how we could help. In the pre-COVID period Scenic's strategy included targeting international travel boards, international economic boards, expanding our own operations and opening new offices, etc. As a result, the leadership team had been focusing on international brands looking to expand into Indian markets, Indian brands looking to expand overseas, new business alliances with international agencies, as well as smaller projects in India.

With the pandemic, however, all business plans were put on hold and re-evaluated. After studying the new situation, and understanding the uncertain duration of the adverse market conditions, the agency employed two key strategic changes. One, for new business development, it shifted its focus from long term retainer accounts to short term or project based engagements, which are generally overlooked by agencies. This received a good response as it allowed brands to engage for relevant and specific campaigns, without having to commit for long term retainer fees. And it worked wonders because after a good experience with the initial engagement, the agency earned the trust and secured a retainer client, whenever they would be ready for a long term engagement which help us to bag them as retainers. The second shift was that of stepping up to support the existing clients in their hour of need, irrespective of their monetary engagement. The team not only stood with the clients in the need of hour but also went above and beyond the call of duty, creating value for their business. Additionally, Scenic's senior management was instrumental in recognizing the symbiotic relation with its all-important execution team, who had been working harder than ever from their homes, juggling several personal and professional challenges. With careful hand holding, close daily and weekly interactions and supportive policies, the combined effort paid rich dividends in not just retaining clients and adding more business but also building a stronger, close knit team that is now a family.

The pandemic has tested the resolve of several brands and businesses and under such circumstances, only those having flexibility and the alertness to react to the situation promptly, would thrive. Going forward, as the VUCA (Volatility, uncertainty, complexity and ambiguity) scenario dominates the new normal, marketing and communication industry too needs to adopt an agile and client supportive strategy, which can go a long way in helping businesses stay afloat. This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Wildfire smoke may help virus spread; NASA probe leaking asteroid samples after hearty collection and more

Body's immune response drives production of non-functional coronavirus 'gateway protein': Study

Science News Roundup: Wildfire smoke may help virus spread; NASA probe leaking asteroid samples after hearty collection and more

Science News Roundup: NASA probe leaking asteroid samples after hearty collection

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

German soccer league CEO Seifert to leave post in 2022

German soccer league CEO Christian Seifert, who oversaw the Bundesligas restart during the coronavirus pandemic ahead of other major European leagues, said Monday that he will leave his post in 2022. Seifert has held the CEO role since 2005...

Multani case: Former Punjab DGP Sumedh Saini appears before SIT

Former Punjab DGP Sumedh Singh Saini on Monday appeared before the Punjab police SIT in connection with the 1991&#160;Balwant Singh Multani disappearance case. Saini was summoned to join the investigation at the Mataur police station in Moh...

New York honors Punjabi community, co-names street as Punjab Avenue

The day October 23, 2020, would go down as one of the most significant days in the history of the Punjabi community of New York when a part of a busy avenue was named Punjab Avenue. 101 Avenue, from 111 Street to 123 Street has been co-name...

EMERGING MARKETS-Turkish lira leads EMEA FX losses as geopolitics, virus spike weighs

Turkeys lira hit a record low on Monday on growing concerns over policy and geopolitical issues, with other emerging markets in Europe, Middle East and Africa also retreating as a second wave of coronavirus cases culled demand for risk-link...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020