Left Menu
Development News Edition

Banks help FTSE 100 pare losses due to weak commodity prices

Having declined as much as 1.3% in early trading, the FTSE 100 index was down 0.3%, while the domestically-focussed mid-cap FTSE 250 index lost 0.2% as travel and leisure and industrial stocks fell. European markets were broadly weighed down by fears that a resurgence in coronavirus cases would hamper economic recovery as the government tightens restrictions on activity.

Reuters | London | Updated: 26-10-2020 16:01 IST | Created: 26-10-2020 15:58 IST
Banks help FTSE 100 pare losses due to weak commodity prices
Representative image

London's FTSE 100 pared early losses on Monday as a surge in banks following a report that the central bank was considering allowing dividend payments again helped offset losses in energy and mining stocks due to weak commodity prices.

Shares in Barclays, HSBC and Lloyds Banking Group rose about 0.5% after The Times newspaper reported the Bank of England (BoE) and commercial banks are "bartering" a deal to allow banks to make shareholder payouts. Having declined as much as 1.3% in early trading, the FTSE 100 index was down 0.3%, while the domestically-focussed mid-cap FTSE 250 index lost 0.2% as travel and leisure and industrial stocks fell.

European markets were broadly weighed down by fears that a resurgence in coronavirus cases would hamper economic recovery as the government tightens restrictions on activity. "There's fear that we get a long winter of restrictions across Europe that hobbles consumer demand and investor confidence," said Neil Wilson, chief market analyst for Markets.com.

After a stimulus-backed sharp rally from pandemic lows, the FTSE 100 has been trading in tight ranges since June due to Brexit-related uncertainty and concerns over coronavirus curbs. AstraZeneca Plc rose 1.0% after the drugmaker resumed the U.S. trial of its experimental COVID-19 vaccine and said the vaccine being developed by the University of Oxford produced a similar immune response in both older and younger adults.

The wider sectoral index added 0.9%. Educational publisher Pearson Plc added 3.5% after UBS upgraded the stock to "buy" rating.

Coca-Cola European Partners (CCEP) surged 8.5% after the soft drink bottler made a buyout offer of $6.6 billion for its Australian peer Coca-Cola Amatil Ltd.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Wildfire smoke may help virus spread; NASA probe leaking asteroid samples after hearty collection and more

Body's immune response drives production of non-functional coronavirus 'gateway protein': Study

Science News Roundup: Wildfire smoke may help virus spread; NASA probe leaking asteroid samples after hearty collection and more

Science News Roundup: NASA probe leaking asteroid samples after hearty collection

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Priyanka Chopra practices golf 'in between shots' in Germany

Actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas who is currently shooting for her upcoming project in Germany, on Monday took out a moment to practice golf in between the shots. The 38-year-old actor who will soon be seen alongside Keanu Reeves in The Matrix 4...

Swiss health minister says new COVID-19 measures likely to last long time

New Swiss restrictions slated to be announced on Wednesday to contain the rapid spread of COVID-19 will likely be in place a long time, Health Minister Alain Berset said on Monday, as new infections hit 17,440 over the weekend.What were pre...

Fearing bypoll loss, BJP engaging in "bargaining game": Nath

A day after a Congress MLA joined the BJP, the partys Madhya Pradesh unit president Kamal Nath on Monday hit out at the saffron outfit, saying due to its imminent rout in the upcoming assembly bypolls, it is engaging in game of bargaining a...

Rallies in Darjeeling favouring and opposing Bimal Gurung's return to the hills

Days after erstwhile Gorkha Janamukti Morcha supremo Bimal Gurung surfaced in Kolkata after being in hiding for three years, Darjeeling hills witnessed rallies by his supporters and detractors welcoming him and opposing his return respectiv...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020