TAIPA calls for implementation of network roll out rules notified 3 yrs ago

Telecom infrastructure industry body TAIPA on Monday reiterated its demand to implement network roll out rules, notified three years ago, in all states to ease installation of mobile towers and associated elements across the country. The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) came out with the Indian Telegraph Right of Way (RoW) Rules 2016, which were gazette notified in November 2016, for adoption by state governments and union territories (UTs) to ease roll out of telecom networks across the country.

According to the Tower and Infrastructure Providers Association (Taipa), about 18 states have so far approved or notified their RoW Policies, which are largely aligned with the DoT RoW Rules 2016. Out of the remaining states and UTs, Delhi, West Bengal, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Chandigarh, Gujarat, Chhattisgarh, Kerala, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Puducherry, Sikkim, J&K, Ladakh and Mizoram are in discussions for formulating their RoW policies, Taipa said in a statement.

Andaman & Nicobar, Lakshadweep, Dadra & Nagar Haveli have not formulated any policy till now. "Adoption of RoW Rules, Nov'2016 and implementation thereof in a consistent manner in all the states will not only streamline hassle free right of way processes but will also result in effective and faster readiness of the states for contributing towards connected Digital India roadmap," Taipa Director General TR Dua said in the statement.

According to Taipa, some of the key states such as Karnataka, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Puducherry, Punjab and Gujarat are very reluctant to adopt Indian Telegraph RoW Rules. "Taipa has been rigorously coordinating with these states for the last 3-4 years vide various representations and submissions and meetings, however, there is no change in their attitude," Dua said.

"We request the DoT to kindly impress upon these remaining state governments to expedite adoption of Indian Telegraph RoW November 2016 to facilitate speedy roll out of critical and much needed telecom infrastructure," he added. The RoW rules provide for a framework to give approvals for setting up telecom towers and laying fibre cables, and settle disputes in a time-bound manner, among others, the statement said.