Left Menu
Development News Edition

Gangwar starts process to build 100-bedded ESIC Hospital in Bareilly

The employees drawing wages up to Rs 21,000 a month are entitled to health insurance cover and other benefits, under the ESI Act. Today, it is covering about 3.49 crore of family units of workers and providing matchless cash benefits and reasonable medical care to its 13.56 crore beneficiaries. In 1952, the corporation had only 21 dispensaries with no ESI hospital.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-10-2020 17:46 IST | Created: 26-10-2020 17:35 IST
Gangwar starts process to build 100-bedded ESIC Hospital in Bareilly
Representative image

Labour Minister Santosh Gangwar has initiated the process of building a 100-bedded Employees State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) hospital by performing Bhoomi Punjab ritual on Sunday at his constituency Bareilly. Notably, Gangwar is an eight-time Member of Parliament.

"Bhoomi Pujan of 100-bedded new ESIC hospital, Bareilly, was done by Santosh Kumar Gangwar, Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Labour and Employment yesterday (on Sunday)," the labour ministry said in a statement. During his address, Gangwar hailed and expressed gratitude for the efforts of central as well as state governments and also district administration for realising the dream into reality of medical needs of the people of his constituency. In the statement, he also said this hospital will now ease the difficulties of IPs, who are insured persons of ESI scheme run by ESIC, and beneficiaries as earlier they had to either travel to AIIMS, Delhi or Lucknow for higher (level) medical treatment. The minister has also announced that the facilities of this ESIC hospital will be made available to common people by charging nominal user fee. He further said this hospital will be turned into a model hospital in future.

According to the statement, the construction of this hospital will be done on a plot area of 4.67 acres with an estimated cost of Rs 90 crore. It will prove to be beneficial about 2 lakh ESI beneficiaries of Bareilly and nearby areas. This hospital will be equipped with may state-of-the-art facilities such as minor OT, resuscitation room, casualty ward, fracture clinic and X-ray.

The ESIC is a social security organisation providing comprehensive social security benefits like reasonable medical care and a range of cash benefits in times of need such as employment injury, sickness and death. The Employees' State Insurance Act applies to premises or precincts where 10 or more persons are employed. The employees drawing wages up to Rs 21,000 a month are entitled to health insurance cover and other benefits, under the ESI Act. Today, it is covering about 3.49 crore of family units of workers and providing matchless cash benefits and reasonable medical care to its 13.56 crore beneficiaries.

In 1952, the corporation had only 21 dispensaries with no ESI hospital. Currently, its infrastructure has increased manyfolds with 1,648 dispensaries or AYUSH units and 159 ESI Hospitals, 793 branch and pay offices, 43 dispensaries-cum-branch offices, and 64 regional and sub-regional offices. The ESI scheme is today stands implemented in 566 districts in 34 states and Union territories of the country.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Wildfire smoke may help virus spread; NASA probe leaking asteroid samples after hearty collection and more

Body's immune response drives production of non-functional coronavirus 'gateway protein': Study

Science News Roundup: Wildfire smoke may help virus spread; NASA probe leaking asteroid samples after hearty collection and more

Science News Roundup: NASA probe leaking asteroid samples after hearty collection

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Atmosphere in PSG squad still very good despite loss against United: Rafinha

Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Rafinha has said that the atmosphere within the squad is still very good despite the loss against Manchester United in the Champions League last week. Last week, Manchester United defeated Paris Saint-Germain ...

Woman among 4 Nepalis held for robbery in bizman's house

EDS RPT after correcting slug Hyderabad, Oct 26 PTI Four Nepali nationals, including a woman, have been arrested for looting a businessmans house here, police said on Monday. The four committed the theft on October 19 and were a...

India's energy will energise the world, says PM Modi.

Indias energy will energise the world, says PM Modi....

FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of coronavirus

European leaders warned of difficult months ahead as the resurgent pandemic forced authorities to impose new restrictions to try to curb the spread of the disease.DEATHS AND INFECTIONS For an interactive graphic tracking the global spread ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020