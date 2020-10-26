Left Menu
Development News Edition

Tanker operator thanks Britain for storming vessel after stowaways turned hostile

The operator of an oil tanker stormed in the English Channel by British special forces thanked the authorities on Monday for their timely response, saying help was requested after seven stowaways who boarded in Nigeria turned hostile. Troops from the Special Boat Service, Britain's elite naval special forces unit, boarded the Greek-operated Nave Andromeda near the Isle of Wight off southern England after the master of the ship said he was concerned about the safety of his crew.

Reuters | Updated: 26-10-2020 17:47 IST | Created: 26-10-2020 17:36 IST
Tanker operator thanks Britain for storming vessel after stowaways turned hostile
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The operator of an oil tanker stormed in the English Channel by British special forces thanked the authorities on Monday for their timely response, saying help was requested after seven stowaways who boarded in Nigeria turned hostile.

Troops from the Special Boat Service, Britain's elite naval special forces unit, boarded the Greek-operated Nave Andromeda near the Isle of Wight off southern England after the master of the ship said he was concerned about the safety of his crew. Defence Secretary Ben Wallace and Home Secretary Priti Patel authorised the armed forces to board the tanker "to safeguard life and secure a ship that was subject to suspected hijacking", the defence ministry said.

Sources with knowledge of the situation aboard the vessel said it was not a hijacking or hostage taking. The seven stowaways, who boarded in Lagos, had become threatening towards the crew, the sources said. "The UK authorities had been advised by the Master that stowaways had been found on board and that he was concerned for the safety of the crew due to the increasingly hostile behaviour of the stowaways," Athens-based Navios Tanker Management said.

"Happily no crew members were injured and all are safe and well," it said. "Navios Tanker Management wish to thank all the UK Authorities involved in this operation for their timely and professional response." The seven stowaways were detained in the operation involving the SBS, the navy, coast guard and police.

"Navios would also like to pay tribute to the Master of the Nave Andromeda for his exemplary response and calmness and to all the crew for their fortitude in a difficult situation," the ship operator said. The defence ministry declined to confirm or deny the involvement of the SBS - in line with British government policy of not commenting on special forces operations.

But a source with knowledge of the matter said the SBS were involved. SBS operations are usually classified. The navy's Special Boat Service, considered a sister unit to the Special Air Service Regiment (SAS), is one of Britain's most secretive special forces units.

An elite maritime counter-terrorism unit, the SBS traces its history back to World War Two and has been involved in many of the conflicts of the past 70 years including Afghanistan and Iraq. The SBS's closest equivalent in the United States is the SEAL Team Six, or Task Force Blue.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Wildfire smoke may help virus spread; NASA probe leaking asteroid samples after hearty collection and more

Body's immune response drives production of non-functional coronavirus 'gateway protein': Study

Science News Roundup: Wildfire smoke may help virus spread; NASA probe leaking asteroid samples after hearty collection and more

Science News Roundup: NASA probe leaking asteroid samples after hearty collection

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

US STOCKS-Wall St set to open lower as virus cases surge, stimulus doubts weighs

Wall Street was set to start the week on a dour note on Monday as surging coronavirus cases and a stalemate in Washington over the next fiscal aid bill darkened the economic outlook in the run up to Nov. 3 presidential elections. New infect...

Parents of Walayar sisters go on protest demand HC monitored reinvestigation

Parents of the minor girls who were allegedly sexually abused and found hanging in 2017, have started a week-long sit-in protest in front of their house at Walayar here in Palakkad district. The parents are demanding a High Court-monitored ...

Atmosphere in PSG squad still very good despite loss against United: Rafinha

Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Rafinha has said that the atmosphere within the squad is still very good despite the loss against Manchester United in the Champions League last week. Last week, Manchester United defeated Paris Saint-Germain ...

Woman among 4 Nepalis held for robbery in bizman's house

EDS RPT after correcting slug Hyderabad, Oct 26 PTI Four Nepali nationals, including a woman, have been arrested for looting a businessmans house here, police said on Monday. The four committed the theft on October 19 and were a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020