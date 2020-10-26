Left Menu
Development News Edition

Japan and U.S. begin major military exercise as concern about China grows

Accompanying Gen Yamazaki on the Kaga, Lieutenant General Kevin Schneider, commander of U.S. Forces Japan pointed to recent activity by China that worried Washington and Tokyo, including new security laws in Hong Kong that had undermined the territory's autonomy, China's military build up in the South China Sea and harassment of Taiwan by the Chinese military over the past few months. China has said it intentions in the region are peaceful.

Reuters | Updated: 26-10-2020 17:45 IST | Created: 26-10-2020 17:45 IST
Japan and U.S. begin major military exercise as concern about China grows

Japan and the United States on Monday began air, sea and land exercises around Japan in a show of force in the face of increased Chinese military activity in the region.

The Keen Sword exercise is the first big drill since Yoshihide Suga became Japan's prime minister last month with a vow to continue the military build-up aimed at countering China, which claims Japanese-controlled islands in the East China Sea. Keen Sword, which is held every two years, involves dozens of warships, hundreds of aircraft and 46,000 soldiers, sailors and marines from Japan and the United States. Running until to Nov. 5 it will include cyber and electronic warfare training for the first time. "The security situation around Japan has become increasingly severe. This gives us the opportunity to demonstrate the strength of the Japan-U.S. alliance," General Koji Yamazaki, Japan's top military commander said on board the Kaga helicopter carrier in waters south of Japan.

Japan's biggest warship was accompanied by U.S. aircraft carrier the USS Ronald Reagan and its escort destroyers. The 248 metre (814 ft) Kaga, which was returning from patrols in the South China Sea and Indian Ocean, will be refitted as early as next year to carry F-35 stealth fighters. Suga this month visited Vietnam and Indonesia as part of Japan’s efforts to bolster ties with key Southeast Asian allies. That followed a meeting in Tokyo of the “Quad”, an informal grouping of India, Australia, Japan and the United States that Washington sees as a bulwark against China’s growing regional influence. Beijing as denounced it as a “mini-NATO” aimed at containing it.

Japan has grown particularly concerned about an uptick in Chinese naval activity around the disputed islands in the East China Sea that Tokyo claims as the Senkaku and Diaoyu in Beijing. Accompanying Gen Yamazaki on the Kaga, Lieutenant General Kevin Schneider, commander of U.S. Forces Japan pointed to recent activity by China that worried Washington and Tokyo, including new security laws in Hong Kong that had undermined the territory's autonomy, China's military build up in the South China Sea and harassment of Taiwan by the Chinese military over the past few months.

China has said it intentions in the region are peaceful.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Wildfire smoke may help virus spread; NASA probe leaking asteroid samples after hearty collection and more

Body's immune response drives production of non-functional coronavirus 'gateway protein': Study

Science News Roundup: Wildfire smoke may help virus spread; NASA probe leaking asteroid samples after hearty collection and more

Science News Roundup: NASA probe leaking asteroid samples after hearty collection

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

US STOCKS-Wall St set to open lower as virus cases surge, stimulus doubts weighs

Wall Street was set to start the week on a dour note on Monday as surging coronavirus cases and a stalemate in Washington over the next fiscal aid bill darkened the economic outlook in the run up to Nov. 3 presidential elections. New infect...

Parents of Walayar sisters go on protest demand HC monitored reinvestigation

Parents of the minor girls who were allegedly sexually abused and found hanging in 2017, have started a week-long sit-in protest in front of their house at Walayar here in Palakkad district. The parents are demanding a High Court-monitored ...

Atmosphere in PSG squad still very good despite loss against United: Rafinha

Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Rafinha has said that the atmosphere within the squad is still very good despite the loss against Manchester United in the Champions League last week. Last week, Manchester United defeated Paris Saint-Germain ...

Woman among 4 Nepalis held for robbery in bizman's house

EDS RPT after correcting slug Hyderabad, Oct 26 PTI Four Nepali nationals, including a woman, have been arrested for looting a businessmans house here, police said on Monday. The four committed the theft on October 19 and were a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020