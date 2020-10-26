PUNE, India, Oct. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Panchshil Foundation, the CSR arm of Pune-based Panchshil Realty, donated ambulances on Dusserah to six leading charitable organisations in Pune. Panchshil Foundation Donates Ambulances To Leading Charitable Organisations In Pune The ambulances were handed over to the donee organisations by Shri Sharad Pawar, President-Nationalist Congress Party & Member of Parliament, Rajya Sabha and Atul Chordia, Chairman, Panchshil Realty.

The charitable organisations that received the modern, spacious, Type-C ambulances are: • Sou. Sheela Raj Salve Memorial Trust • Vijay Mangal Pratishthan • Muktai Granthalaya • Acharya Anand Rushiji Blood Bank • Shree Gurudatta Tarun Mandal • Vitthal Tupe Vidya Pratishthan "The COVID-19 pandemic has stretched our healthcare infrastructure to its limits and as a responsible corporate citizen, we are doing what we can to support impacted citizens. We have adopted a multi-pronged approach to mitigating the impact of this pandemic. These ambulances will hopefully be able to ensure patients get timely medical assistance," said Atul Chordia, Chairman, Panchshil Realty. Since the onset of the pandemic, Panchshil Foundation has undertaken a series of on-ground initiatives. Amongst other things, the Foundation has: • Distributed over 35,000 food hampers amongst daily-wage workers to mitigate the impact of sudden loss of income due to COVID-19.

• In Partnership with the Elite National Disaster Relief Force, the Foundation undertook community education initiatives to raise awareness about basic hygiene related efforts to be taken by vulnerable communities and populations. Multiple camps were conducted at sites which are home to daily wage earners. • In Association with Force Motors, the Foundation distributed over 15,000 PPE Kits to Government and private hospitals in Pune treating COVID-19 patients. PPE Kits were also provided to Pune Police and the Pune Municipal Corporation • The Foundation partnered with Dr. Cyrus Poonawalla to provide hotel accommodation for doctors and nurses who are treating COVID-19 patients at Sassoon Hospital and Naidu Hospital in Pune. These doctors and nurses were accommodated at Hotel Lemon Tree Premier in Pune.

• In partnership with the Pune Municipal Corporation, the Foundation set up a dedicated COVID Care Centre at Baner in Pune with 270 oxygen beds and 44 ventilator/ICU beds. • The ready superstructure of 6 floors spanning around 48,000 square feet was built entirely by Panchshil Realty as part of C2 Reservation Development & was handed over to the Pune Municipal Corporation.

• Panchshil Foundation re-purposed the interiors of the entire building and provided entire necessary medical infrastructure and equipment including: • Oxygen piping of 2 kilometres for the entire facility • 270 Oxygen Beds along with partitions and necessary equipment like nursing stations. • 44 ICU Beds with necessary medical equipment including air conditioning for the entire ICU section.

• Other interior work as per Government guidelines. • The Foundation donated two High Flow Nasal Cannula Machines to Noble Hospital, Hadapsar, Pune to help treat COVID-19 patients.

The Panchshil Foundation fosters a strong sense of community, belonging and ownership. Better communities are built when people lead better lives and better lives are built around basic needs and necessities. Education, health, sports, art and culture, and the environment are integral to building and leading better lives. Panchshil's Businesses - Key Highlights • Panchshil Realty's total completed real estate portfolio is around 23 million square feet with another 20 million square feet under development.

• Panchshil Realty's three main business verticals comprise commercial office spaces, hospitality and residential. • A significant chunk of Panchshil Realty's office portfolio is anchored by Blackstone Real Estate Private Equity Fund, sponsored and managed by Blackstone Group LP.

About Panchshil Realty Established in 2002, Panchshil Realty is renowned for leadership and excellence in real estate development, the Group's approach is focused on planned development, creating value assets, and crafting lifestyle experiences through design and architecture. For more information, please visit www.panchshil.com Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1319929/Panchshil_Foundation_Donates_Ambulances.jpg Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1169295/Panchshil_Foundation_Logo.jpg PWR PWR.