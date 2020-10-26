Left Menu
Development News Edition

Italian bond yields drop across the curve after S&P ratings boost

Italian government borrowing costs dropped across the curve on Monday, with short-dated bond yields hitting a one-year low, following ratings agency S&P Global's unexpected upgrade of the country's ratings outlook to stable from negative. The revision late on Friday of Italy's sovereign outlook offered some unexpected good news for the euro zone's third-largest economy and cements its long-term credit rating at BBB for the foreseeable future.

Reuters | Updated: 26-10-2020 22:20 IST | Created: 26-10-2020 22:20 IST
Italian bond yields drop across the curve after S&P ratings boost

Italian government borrowing costs dropped across the curve on Monday, with short-dated bond yields hitting a one-year low, following ratings agency S&P Global's unexpected upgrade of the country's ratings outlook to stable from negative.

The revision late on Friday of Italy's sovereign outlook offered some unexpected good news for the euro zone's third-largest economy and cements its long-term credit rating at BBB for the foreseeable future. Investors were worried about the possibility of a near-term downgrade to BBB- from S&P, which has it on a higher credit rating than Moody's or Fitch Ratings. A downgrade from S&P would have put the country's credit rating from all three main rating agencies one notch above junk.

"The S&P move reduces near-term risks of Italy falling below investment grade that would have had implications on BTP holdings by real money accounts and market pricing," said Annalisa Piazza, an analyst at investment manager MFS. A downgrade to junk territory would toss Italy out of bond indices that many funds track, forcing managers to sell their holdings.

Piazza added that such a downgrade would have made it difficult for the European Central Bank to keep financing conditions under control. On Monday, the first day of trading after the decision, Italy's benchmark 10-year yields fell as much as 9 basis points to a one-week low of 0.674%. They were last down 3 basis points at 0.73%.

Short-dated two-year Italian yields hit their lowest level in a year at -0.382%. The yield on Italy's inflation-linked bond due 2028, the 10-year inflation-linked benchmark quoted by Refinitiv, briefly fell into negative territory as low as -0.034%. But nominal bond yields adjusted for current inflation remain positive.

The ratings boost is predicated on the unprecedented stimulus measures the European Union and the ECB have taken to boost euro zone economies during the COVID-19 pandemic. It comes as Rome introduced fresh restrictions to try to halt coronavirus infections that have reached record highs.

Later this week, investors will be looking for clues on a potential further monetary policy boost when the ECB's governing council meets on Thursday. They will also watch euro zone gross domestic product numbers, inflation and unemployment data.

On Monday, Germany's Ifo institute's business climate survey showed that business sentiment in the bloc's biggest economy is being undermined by rising COVID-19 infections.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Wildfire smoke may help virus spread; NASA probe leaking asteroid samples after hearty collection and more

Body's immune response drives production of non-functional coronavirus 'gateway protein': Study

Science News Roundup: Wildfire smoke may help virus spread; NASA probe leaking asteroid samples after hearty collection and more

Science News Roundup: NASA probe leaking asteroid samples after hearty collection

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Thackeray showed mirror to BJP in his Dussehra speech: NCP

The NCP on Monday defended Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray over his criticism of the BJP during the Shiv Senas Dussehra rally, saying he mirrored reality to the NDA lead constituent through his speech. Minority Affairs Minister ...

Shoe hurled at Gujarat Deputy CM, BJP sees Congress hand

An unidentified person on Monday hurled a shoe in the direction of Gujarat Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel when he was addressing the media after a poll rally in Vadodara district. However, the footwear missed the target and landed just a...

Chhattisgarh cabinet approves various amendments in state policies

In a cabinet meeting chaired by Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, the state government gave approvals to a number of amendments in the state policies on Monday. As per a state government release, the Chief Minister approved the pr...

PM on 2-day Gujarat trip from Oct 30; to visit Patel statue

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will arrive in Gujarat on October 30 on a two-day visit during which he is scheduled to launch a host of projects, including the famed seaplane service between Kevadiya and Ahmedabad, said an official on Monday....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020