Left Menu
Development News Edition

Direct tax practitioners seek extension of SEBI settlement scheme till March

"We request that the period of onetime settlement should be extended till 31st March 2021 due to Corona pandemic," Direct Taxes Professionals' Association (DTPA) president Narendra Goyal said in a letter to the SEBI chairman. The representation also seeks to rationalise settlement terms and revise the settlement amount to a moderate limit.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 26-10-2020 22:54 IST | Created: 26-10-2020 22:54 IST
Direct tax practitioners seek extension of SEBI settlement scheme till March

Direct tax practitioners have urged the capital market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) to extend the last date of availing the Settlement Scheme 2020 from October 31 to March 31 in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic induced disruptions. SEBI launched the Settlement Scheme 2020 in July to provide one-time settlement opportunity to the entities that have executed trade reversals in the stock options segment of BSE during the period from April 1, 2014 to September 30, 2015 against whom any proceedings are pending.

Companies were supposed to avail the scheme between August 1 and October 31. "We request that the period of onetime settlement should be extended till 31st March 2021 due to Corona pandemic," Direct Taxes Professionals' Association (DTPA) president Narendra Goyal said in a letter to the SEBI chairman.

The representation also seeks to rationalise settlement terms and revise the settlement amount to a moderate limit. "We requested SEBI for uniform consolidated settlement factor of 0.20 of net profit or loss in all cases instead of 0.55 proposed by SEBI. Settlement amount in all cases should be based on the resultant net profit or loss from transactions during the year/ period.

"The amount should not be left to the discretion of the Adjudicating Authority or any other authority," DTPA Representation Committee chairperson Narayan Jain said..

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 994 spoilers, release date, Kaido is out for blood, unleashing true terror

Science News Roundup: NASA probe leaking asteroid samples after hearty collection

Maite Nkoana-Mashabane congratulates newly crowned Miss SA

Dolores Cacuango: Google doodle on Ecuador’s indigenous rights activist on 139th birthday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Spain's COVID-19 state of emergency faces backlash

The Spanish government faced a backlash on Monday over its plans to put the country, one of Europes worst COVID-19 hotspots, under a state of emergency for six months. Opposition parties said that was too long, epidemiologists said the move...

Under Trump, US no longer leads world on refugee protections

For decades, America led the world in humanitarian policies by creating a sanctuary for the oppressed, admitting more refugees annually than all other countries combined. That reputation eroded during Donald Trumps presidency as he cut the ...

Abortion rights protests block city streets across Poland

Tens of thousands of Poles blocked city streets in cars, on bicycles and on foot on Monday on the fifth day of protests against a Constitutional Court ruling that amounts to a near-total ban on abortion in the predominantly Catholic country...

Govt to bring new law to curb air pollution in Delhi-NCR

The government will soon bring in a new law to curb air pollution in Delhi-NCR, a top official from the Ministry of Environment said on Monday. The new law will be only for Delhi and NCR. It will come out soon. I cannot comment on what pen...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020