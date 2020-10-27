ALSF appoints Christine Anyango Agimba and Arve Ofstad to management board

The African Legal Support Facility (the ALSF), is pleased to announce the appointment of Christine Anyango Agimba and Ambassador Arve Ofstad to its management board.

The two new members bring a wealth of experience in international policy, international trade, judicial reform and economic development.

Agimba, a Kenyan national and current Deputy Solicitor General State Law Office and Department of Justice (Office of the Attorney General), has more than 25 years of experience in the public and private legal sectors. She has advised on a wide range of legal, governance and policy matters, including managing public sector reform programs in judicial and financial sectors in Kenya. Agimba previously served as project manager and legal sector specialist at the Ministry of Finance; lawyer at the Trade and Development Bank (formerly PTA Bank). She started off her law career as a partner at Hamilton, Harrison and Mathew Advocates, in Nairobi.

Ambassador Ofstad, a Norwegian economist with extensive experience in development, research and aid policy issues, previously served as ambassador to Zambia and as Deputy Head of Mission in Khartoum, Sudan. Ofstad has also held several senior positions at the Norwegian Agency for Development Cooperation (NORAD), such as Policy Director, State and Peace Building and Development Economics, Head of Unit for Development Strategies, Poverty Reduction and Peace Building, and Senior Advisor, Unit of Development Analysis.

The Facility would like to take this opportunity to express sincere appreciation for the distinguished contributions of outgoing ALSF management board members Bruce Montador and Rafique Jusob Mahomed, who joined the Board in 2017 and have completed their three-year terms.

ALSF is an international organization hosted by the African Development Bank. Its mission and mandate are to provide legal advice and technical assistance to African countries to strengthen their legal expertise and negotiation capacity in debt management and litigation, natural resources and extractive industries and in negotiating complex commercial transactions, especially in the natural resources and extractive industries sectors.