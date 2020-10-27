Equity indices open flat

Equity benchmark indices opened flat on Tuesday with Sensex up by 10.78 points and Nifty up by 7.30 points.

At 9:18 am, the BSE S&P Sensex was up by 10.78 points or 0.03 per cent at 40,199.08 while the Nifty 50 gained by 7.30 points or 0.06 per cent at 11,775.05. (ANI)

