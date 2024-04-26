UN seeks to deescalate Sudan tensions amid reports of possible attack

The United Nations is increasingly concerned about escalating tensions in al-Fashir in Sudan's North Dafur region amid reports that the Rapid Support Forces are encircling the city, signaling a possible imminent attack, the UN's spokesperson said on Friday.

U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres' envoy is engaging with all parties to deescalate tensions in the area, the spokesperson said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)