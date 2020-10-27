Odd Loop, a new-age creative agency in Delhi is making the right moves

Left Menu
Odd Loop is a digital marketing agency in Delhi with a focused and result-oriented approach for its brands. Contrary to many of its contemporaries, this start-up has had a clear-cut objective when it started out

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-10-2020 11:09 IST | Created: 27-10-2020 11:09 IST
Odd Loop. Image Credit: ANI

New Delhi [India] October 27 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Odd Loop is a digital marketing agency in Delhi with a focused and result-oriented approach for its brands. Contrary to many of its contemporaries, this start-up has had a clear-cut objective when it started out: to not be just any other creative agency. The strategic name of this social media marketing and the creative agency itself ('Odd Loop') has a purpose tied to it that reflects the insight and aggression it has as its winning streak. Loosely translating to "We are here to deliver 360 marketing, and we will turn all odds into opportunities for our brands in our odd ways," said Anurag Singh, Co-founder of Odd Loop.

What sets Odd Loop apart from many digital marketing agencies around is that, it not only charts out the brand narrative in each and every step for the growth of the brand but also knows how to tap into the right audience. The experience that it provides with its branding and advertising services has benefited a lot of its brands which further helps to understand the user experience better and fix the loopholes that might otherwise affect the brand personality and visibility.

The strong content strategy this agency is dedicated to is designed to complement the vision of each brand so that the communication can engage the audience with great effect and build a loyal customer base resulting in long-term customer relations. Moreover, the agency understands that for a brand to establish a relationship with its audience, it must listen to its audience.

There is a whole array of services Odd Loop offers, ranging across logo design, brand identity, brand strategy, social media marketing, advertising campaigns, mobile app development, website designing, content marketing, print designs, brand photography, video production, TVCs, SEO and website analysis, search engine marketing, music album art, to name a few. It is an important observation that many creative agencies offer only a handful of services that do not usually include services such as search engine marketing, website design, and development, etc.

Odd Loop creative agency, trusted for its compelling services and in-depth insight building approach, is creating its own identity by rebelling against the set norm or any limitation that might promise a 'safe' (read: complacent) experience for any creative agency. It likes to get experimental too and has a taste for creating artistic breakthroughs, and that is why services such as album cover art is one of its highlights. It wants to boost the business of its partners as well as grow as a digital agency and not just stay within the creativity domain but also provide business growth and analysis.

"We believe that the right blend of services which use modern tools as well as include the traditional marketing methods have the scope of turning great outcomes in terms of ROI and reliability from customers," said Mansi Mahajan, Co-founder of Odd Loop. Creativity is about versatility and the brands they have worked for enunciate their diverse visual and communicative style, which include clients across a plethora of segments (from automobile, real estate, luxury, to F&B, hospitality, gadgets, etc).

There is massive market research backing the brand strategy devised for each individual narrative to cater to its potential audience. The best output is also more about consistency in terms of reviving the brand-customer relationship from time to time in order to keep the window open for fresh perspectives than about painstakingly relying on one particular approach to hit the right chord with the TG and use it as a conclusion for achievement. Because everyone knows that adaptability is important for a brand so that it can be the dark horse in this fast-paced industry. Odd Loop, interestingly, binds this philosophy of consistency with their work methodology, which helps them develop a well-rounded creative perspective required to stand the test of time and odds, if any.

There is no shortcut to brand success and that is why, this creative and digital marketing agency in Delhi goes all the way to ensure that its clients have the best experience by seeing the appropriate results and therefore, helping them to increase brand value as potent players in the industry as well as retain a strong brand identity. This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

